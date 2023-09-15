Independent: A Delta Air Lines passenger caused a brawl on board and ended up in police custody

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight caused a riot on board and ended up in police custody. The incident was caught on video, which was shared by the publication. Independent.

It is clarified that the plane was flying from Atlanta to Seattle on Friday, September 8. As one of the passengers wrote in Reddit, the brawler was in the first class cabin. Suddenly he attacked a flight attendant, attacked a food cart and tried to open the emergency door of the plane. “I couldn’t figure out if he was drunk or if it was a psychological problem,” the author of the post said.

It is known that other travelers helped subdue the violent passenger and tied his hands with cable ties. According to the Independent, The Bachelor star Matt James was also on board. He filmed how the rowdy was taken out of the plane. The celebrity clarified that the passenger “tried to fight with everyone” and had to be restrained all the time until boarding. A man was arrested in Seattle.

Previously, a mentally unstable passenger on the plane changed his mind about flying and began to storm the cockpit door while preparing for takeoff. Because of his antics, the plane had to return to the gate.