Lung cancer and a diagnosis that leaves no hope: little Manuele (invented name) is in critical condition, so a party was organized for him with children and adults dressed up as superheroes: anyone who wants to can show up tomorrow at 10 in front of the Regina Margherita of Turin, in Piazza Polonia, to be admired by the child who will be able to observe them from the window. At the age of seven, his state of health is already critical.

“However, the health management, after having consulted all the doctors, finally gave us the authorisation. It wasn’t simple. They will move Manuele from the ward where he is now and where he is being treated with drips, to allow him to look out the window and follow the acrobatics of the characters,” says the family friend, who helped organize the party. Super Mario, Spider Man, Elastigirl, Iron Man are his favorite superheroes. Vertical, a company that deals with “masquerade” parties, not only accepted the request but clarified that it absolutely did not want to be paid. At the event there will be gifts for all the children who are his ward mates these days.

Manuele knows nothing, it will be a surprise for him: “Super M” will be the writing that will appear in the square. “The more children there will be tomorrow the better the party will be. Even better if they arrive masked, but everyone is welcome, dressed as they prefer,” says the family friend. He was diagnosed with the tumor about a year ago when he arrived at the emergency room with a high fever and difficulty breathing. “We don’t know if Manuele will be able to celebrate his next birthday and this is the gift for him – the friend continues – We are shocked. Unfortunately we can’t do anything and this meeting of children and superheroes is what we think will make him happy”.