A party in Torremolinos prohibits the entry of “faggots”

The promoters of a party called Casa Fátima Ino invited this Thursday to their event, scheduled in Torremolinos for next January 18, with a sign alluding to the reservation of the right of access in which they cross out what will not be tolerated: “ “Fights, drugs, hats, flip flops, faggots.” The event, which is defined as “Luxury Moroccan Club” (Moroccan luxury club), makes this warning along with a “No” in capital letters and red and on a red cross.

Pia and Marga, the love story of the great jazz pianist in Torremolinos de la Libertad

The announcement that access to “faggots” will be prohibited has been posted on the social network Instagram, which at this time has restricted access, and has been widely disseminated during Thursday afternoon, to the point of generating a response from the mayor on the same social network. “In Torremolinos we are not going to tolerate these attitudes,” wrote Margarita del Cid (PP): “Hatred and homophobia have no place here and we are going to do everything in our power to prohibit this event and any activity of a club that encourages this regrettable attitude. “The only ones left over are them.”

A municipal spokesperson clarifies that the event does not have any authorization or license, and that its promoters have already announced their intention to cancel it through private Instagram messages with the mayor, in which they have also insulted and reaffirmed their beliefs. homophobic comments. “We are going to go to the National Police to report it, because of the poster itself and because the mayor has received insults in private messages from the promoters. “It has been very unpleasant,” explains the spokesperson. The promoters have written through the event profile and have not identified themselves.

The City Council has reported that the mayor will present the complaint to the Torremolinos Police Station on municipal behalf and also on her own behalf, for crimes of insult and hate.

The party was called at Calle de la Cruz, 20. There is a place there called Teatro Feliz that has not been active for years, but where there have been works and not in recent weeks, according to a nearby worker. ElDiario.es has tried to contact its managers at the reservation telephone number offered on the cover of its Instagram profile, but it has not been possible. That telephone number refers to another place called La Gitana Mora Tablao Flamenco, also in Torremolinos.

A town linked to the LGTBI community

Torremolinos has a past and present closely linked to the LGTBI community. It is a main tourist destination for this group and Pride Torremolinos, which is celebrated in June, is one of the main Pride festivals in the country, with an estimated economic impact of 88 million euros in 2024. It attracts around 30,000 people each year. and usually features top-level artists. In the latest edition, Chanel, Nebulossa, E’FEMME or Amatria, among others. Last year she applied for Europride 2027, but was not chosen.

The mayor has highlighted this character in her statements today: “Torremolinos is a prism of color and diversity, it is the city where everyone can be whatever they want to be, and this unpleasant episode reminds us that we must not stop demanding and defend freedom and human rights.”

The recent history of the municipality is also closely linked to the LGTBI movement and its fight for freedoms, closely linked in its beginnings to the presence of a large foreign community that imported attitudes that were still persecuted in Spain. The dictatorship, already clinging to the tourist manna, had no choice but to pretend that nothing was happening, at least to foreigners, although it continued to show its repressive branches from time to time.

The Andalusian Government opens a file with fines of up to 60,000 euros against a homophobic party in Torremolinos



In the Begoña Passage, a narrow alley in the heart of the town, dozens of venues and bars were concentrated in the 60s, including a good handful that were openly tolerant of the group. Franco’s regime put an end to that oasis of freedom with a brutal raid in 1971. The Police arrested 114 people, dozens of stores closed and the area began a decline from which it never recovered, despite the fact that today it is a Place of Historical Memory and “Cradle of LGTBI Rights and Freedoms”, according to the declaration of the Congress of Deputies and the Parliament of Andalusia.