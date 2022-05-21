CS The Gran Canarian palms Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:23



The health authorities of Spain and Italy are following the trail of confirmed infections of the so-called monkeypox and are trying to confirm whether the Maspalomas Pride celebration between May 5 and 15 could have been a focus.

The first positive Italian was on the island, according to the newspaper ‘El País’, and some of the positives in Madrid also attended the celebrations in Gran Canaria.

Countries with the most infections



For now, Spain is one of the countries with the most infections, which is influenced by its status as a tourist destination and the virtual absence of health controls for mobility.

Five new communities have detected suspected cases of monkeypox in the last few hours, bringing the number of autonomous communities investigating contagions of this disease to seven, from which new infections are expected to be confirmed, as the health authorities have warned the news agency Eph.

suspected cases



The health departments of the Basque Country, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Galicia have confirmed this Friday that they are investigating their first suspected cases, which must be confirmed by the National Center for Microbiology in Majadahonda (Madrid).

These suspected cases join the first detected in the Canary Islands and the outbreak in Madrid, the largest to date, since the regional government has confirmed 30 patients infected with non-human smallpox, of which seven are monkeypox. In addition, it adds another 15 possible cases, still unconfirmed.