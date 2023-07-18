The UAE-based Crescent Enterprises Company announced its cooperation with the Jordanian digital platform “Habayebna.net” through a project to develop financial skills, and integrate and empower children of determination in the Arab region.

This partnership will provide the production of 50 awareness videos and an online educational course in Arabic, dealing with various financial awareness topics, including defining money or currency, how to count money, the financial value of things, and identifying expenses, with the aim of promoting financial education, while these resources will be available for free.

Habayebna.net, in cooperation with Crescent Enterprises, aims to address this problem by producing specialized content that enables parents to enhance basic skills such as financial literacy.

Badr Jaafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, said: “This partnership with Habayebna.net aims to bridge the gap in financial literacy for children of determination in the Middle East and North Africa region, and is in line with our commitment to the World Economic Forum’s (Edison Alliance) Challenge. For the lives of a billion people, as we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of young people in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, not only by creating opportunities, but also by instilling the confidence and knowledge necessary to achieve a sustainable economic future.

For her part, the founder and managing partner of “Habayebna.net”, Reem Al-Afrangi, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with (Crescent Enterprises) to produce 50 educational videos to enhance financial awareness, and an online training course in Arabic, to develop vital skills that will benefit children and their families.” and the economy in general.