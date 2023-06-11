An Emirati-Turkish will to achieve a great leap in various fields of cooperation, advance development aspects, and raise the pace of the comprehensive partnership between two countries that occupy the list of the most important global economies, lead the indicators of industry and international trade, and have a common vision in enhancing security, peace and stability in the region, as they are the main pillars of progress towards The prosperous future that the people of the countries and the people of the region aspire to.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Turkey is a new stage in the path of strengthening relations and building on partnerships, as the push for comprehensive economic partnership is at the forefront of His Highness’s talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which contributes to opening horizons for Great opportunities for investment, accelerating commercial activity, stimulating the private sector, and encouraging entrepreneurs to set up projects that benefit the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The UAE and Turkey cooperate in several areas, which have a high priority within the UAE development agenda, and other sectors on which development and progress are based. It is conducive to prosperity and stability, and supports and complements comprehensive and sustainable economic growth.

