The Museum of the Future has entered into a strategic partnership with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to provide distinguished experiences and technologies in the field of environmental sustainability, renewable energy, and systems that it invents, develops and uses in Dubai as a global city for the future that meets the elements of quality of life according to the best international standards.

The two sides announced their partnership in the “Future Exhibition Today”, which brings together in the Museum of the Future the elements of a smart and interactive display, which calls for looking beyond the present, and highlights creative ideas and solutions from around the world to develop energy sustainability options and preserve the environment for the future. The exhibition covers an area of ​​900 square metres.

The partnership comes within the framework of the Museum of the Future’s keenness to present an exclusive set of qualitative models, distinctive innovations and advanced technology applications capable of producing renewable and clean energy, meeting the future needs of the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, building sustainable low-carbon urban societies, and promoting sustainable development in the field of green economy. .

These innovations and ideas are added to the museum’s “Future Today” exhibition on topics such as: space, sustainability, health, cities and technology, in order to achieve the goal of inspiring visitors and encouraging them to explore, imagine and design the future.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, affirmed the authority’s keenness to strengthen national and global partnerships to contribute to foreseeing and making the future, in line with the process of preparing for the next fifty years, to make the UAE a global capital for the future, and the Dubai 10X initiative, to make Dubai progress 10 years on the world’s leading cities.

He pointed out that the authority supported the Museum of the Future, and contributed by building a solar photovoltaic plant that feeds the museum with clean energy, making it the first museum in the Middle East to apply for the platinum accreditation for leadership in the design of energy systems and environmental protection (LEED), which is the highest rating for buildings. He stressed the investment of the latest disruptive technologies and the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide innovative future solutions and advanced services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability, improving the quality of life in Dubai and enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness.

For his part, His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, expressed his confidence in the qualitative results of the authority’s partnership with the Museum of the Future, especially in the field of sustainable energy and water supply for future cities and communities, pointing out that these strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s vision and enhancing Dubai’s position. Pioneering as a global laboratory for promising future technologies and ideas.

He pointed out that the “Future Today” exhibition represents a scientific environment equipped with the best means and tools to motivate people to innovate and find solutions to the challenges facing future smart cities, as all inventions and experiments that race against time focus on the future of the robotics and technology sector and its impact on human life. A unique interactive experience that enables them to gain insight into the future of this sector, as the museum houses laboratories and exhibitions for innovation in many areas, including health, education, smart cities, energy and transportation.”