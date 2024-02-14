As part of its participation in the World Government Summit 2024, the Advanced Technology Research Council, the leading body concerned with strengthening the research and development system in Abu Dhabi and directing the strategic priorities of the field in the United Arab Emirates, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Office of Administration and Digital Government in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. This cooperation aims to utilize the technical expertise of the Council and its affiliated entities in order to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into infrastructure and government services in São Paulo..

Under the agreement, the government of São Paulo will explore ways to support the adoption of the use of the Falcon large linguistic model in its various versions and solutions, as well as supporting the use of the model within the city’s digital system and encouraging various institutions and companies operating in it to use the Falcon model and contribute to the development of open source models based on it. This partnership represents an important step in adopting Falcon’s capabilities beyond the borders of the Middle East, paving the way for more international cooperation initiatives that will contribute to shaping the future of technological innovation..

On the occasion of the signing of the partnership, His Excellency Faisal Al-Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said: “The signing of this agreement confirms the commitment of the Advanced Technology Research Council towards building solid international partnerships in the field of artificial intelligence in the public interest, and in our cooperation with the government of São Paulo, we look forward to Supporting the use and employment of Falcon models and innovative solutions in various institutions across the country, providing a pioneering example of international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.“

For his part, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, Secretary of the State of São Paulo, said: “We are pleased to sign this innovative partnership with the Advanced Technology Research Council to employ advanced Falcon artificial intelligence models and integrate them into the technological infrastructures of the State of São Paulo and its government services. I believe that our joint efforts will contribute to advancing “The wheel of innovation and opening the door to further development in this promising field.”

It is worth noting that Falcon is a large, open source language model with multiple versions developed by the team at the Technology Innovation Institute, the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, noting that the Council and its commercialization arm, VentureOne, have launched AI71 New and specialized in the field of artificial intelligence in November 2023 with the aim of making specialized artificial intelligence technologies available to customers from the public and private sectors around the world, giving them the possibility of decentralized ownership of data thanks to the multiple options provided by both the Institute of Technology Innovation and the company. AI71 To deploy leading Falcon models.