The “Digital School”, one of Mohammed bin Rashid’s global initiatives, announced the launch of new partnerships with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Innovation and Modernization of Administration in Mauritania, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Colombia, with the aim of cooperating in developing digital transformation strategies in education and employing the latest digital technologies and applications in providing… A futuristic and innovative education experience.

The agreement was signed during the “World Government Summit 2024” in the presence of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, Omar Sultan Al Olama, the Minister of Information Technology and Communications of Colombia, Mauricio Lezcano, and the Minister of Transformation. Digital, innovation and modernization of management in Mauritania, Mohamed Abdallah Luli.

The partnership focuses on enhancing integration and cooperation in supporting digital education, developing infrastructure and enhancing Internet access in the locations where the digital school is active, in addition to cooperating in developing national strategies for digital transformation in the education sector, and making room for more innovative partnerships in supporting access for schools and students. For devices, the Internet and digital services in education.

Omar Sultan Al Olama stressed that expanding partnerships and opening new horizons for cooperation with all countries to support digital school initiatives and expand the scope of its work in supporting less fortunate groups around the world with advanced digital learning experiences, which contributes to accelerating access to a global digital society that provides education to whoever needs it, anywhere. around the world.

He said that launching the digital school partnerships from the World Government Summit platform reflects the keenness to benefit from the opportunities that the summit provides for countries and governments to anticipate the future, enhance cooperation, and determine the priorities that must be worked to resolve by enhancing cultural communication and knowledge exchange, and establishing effective partnerships aimed at serving societies and ensuring the future. Better for her.

• Opening broader horizons for international cooperation to support the digital school’s efforts in promoting digital transformation in education around the world.