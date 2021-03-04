Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Dubai Club for People of Determination and Laval Football Company have signed a partnership agreement aimed at opening new investment horizons, through the sport of football and achieving the principle of integration, community partnership, technical support for teams of hearing disabilities, the club’s Olympiad and exchanging experiences.

Thani Juma Balraqad, Chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, revealed the details during the press conference held at the club’s headquarters, which was attended by Yahya Kurdi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Laval Football Company, Majid Al-Usaimi, Executive Director of the club, and Rolf Wolfgang, the former player in the German national team, who participated 3 times in the World Cup, the European Cup holder and the current coach of Laval, who plays in the second division of the country.

Thani described the agreement as unique in its technical and economic goals between a sports club interested in football and an ancient institution that means “people of determination”, where the team will carry the slogan “People of Determination” within the framework of community partnership, in order to enhance the prestigious position of the club, especially as it is part of The football system, where “people of determination” officially practice football in the competitions of “sevens of cerebral palsy” and the Special Olympics, indicating that “people of determination” will see professionals from the world.

He said: The Dubai Club previously sponsored the “People of Determination”, the Syrian swimmer Enas Hijazi, who is not one of the “People of Determination”, as she became one of its members.

He said: We also aim to invest in football, especially since the club hosts training and matches for Laval, as we seek to strengthen this partnership, in order to benefit from the company’s expertise to qualify the club’s teams and various cadres.

Bel-Raqqad indicated that the partnership will have a positive impact, stressing the importance of sport and its great role in exploding the energies of “people of determination”, in order to achieve their required ambitions at all levels.

For his part, Yahya Kurdi thanked the Dubai government, the Dubai Sports Council and the Football Association, which gave investors the opportunity to invest in the sports field and the board of directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination for their continuous support for “People of Determination” sports, according to the insightful vision and sound planning of the Dubai Sports Council, stressing “People of determination” are in everyone’s hearts, and we derive strength from this active segment of society.

He said: The signing of the partnership with the Dubai Club for People of Determination comes within the framework of our societal responsibility, especially since the “People of Determination” have succeeded in transforming difficulties into energy by integrating them and empowering them in society, which is a positive indication to follow the path of successes, and not to neglect such gains.

He added: The Laval team has great ambitions to achieve its dream, of being in the first division, and then the Arab Gulf League, especially as it is taking steady steps to reach that according to the approach drawn, looking forward to participating in the Asian championships, indicating that it has a club that plays in one of the European leagues. He seeks to transfer his football experience to the “people of determination”.

For his part, Majid Al-Osaimi affirmed that the Dubai Club for People of Determination believes in integration and partnerships with various sectors, in order to reach the desired goals.

Al-Osaimi considered the agreement a real beginning of marketing horizons and technical benefit, through football, the first popular game in the world and loved by the fans, looking forward to watching one of the people of determination playing at Laval and other football teams.