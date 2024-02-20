The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE government signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations Development Programme, to enhance research and development of artificial intelligence technologies and empower talent in the Arab region and beyond.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, and it was signed by the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Regional Director for Arab Countries of the United Nations Development Programme, Dr. Abdullah Al-Dardari, and the Executive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. In the UAE government, Saqr bin Ghalib.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dardari said: “Our cooperation with the UAE government focuses on promoting innovation that will contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals.” He added: “We are working to integrate advanced artificial intelligence and digital ecosystems into various sectors to enhance impactful progress and serve people in the Arab region and beyond.”

For his part, Saqr bin Ghalib stressed that the UAE government, with its future visions and proactive thinking, adopts expanding partnerships to explore the horizons of technological opportunities, and promoting the adoption of these technologies in a way that serves societies, improves the quality of life, and supports sustainable development efforts.

The agreement focuses on supporting the promotion of innovation and digital inclusion, ensuring that societies benefit from artificial intelligence, exchanging knowledge and supporting the joint development of digital initiatives. Cooperation also covers the areas of skills development, exchange of knowledge and experiences, capacity building, and strengthening institutions and initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence, including training in artificial intelligence. Data and machine learning, sharing insights, practical theories, and best practices in existing platforms and applications.

The United Nations Development Programme, which has a global presence in about 170 countries, works with partners in many countries to promote sustainable development, poverty eradication, women's advancement, and other areas.