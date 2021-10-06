Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced the signing of a partnership between the Foundation’s Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Medical Research and the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to develop biomedical research in the UAE.

As part of the partnership agreement, Al Jalila Foundation will allocate an annual funding of eight million dirhams for the benefit of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in support of the university’s research efforts.

The partnership aims to encourage medical research and improve the quality of research programs for both sides, with the aim of enriching the flourishing medical research system in the country. This partnership will also contribute to strengthening cooperation between influential parties in the research community.

Member of Al Jalila Foundation’s Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Raja Al Gurg, said that the Foundation’s investment in medical research reaffirms its commitment to integrating research and innovation into the fabric of the UAE’s long-term health care strategy, in order to preserve the health of the community.

She added that the Foundation has so far provided scholarships to 18 postgraduate students and 17 undergraduate students who are studying medicine at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, investing 13 million dirhams to upgrade Emirati medical expertise. The Foundation also provided six research grants. Specializing in cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and mental health.

Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Scientific research is a very important resource for discovering ways to diagnose and treat diseases. The Emirates and all those who come to it for treatment, and this agreement will enhance the strengths of the two institutions, and we are confident that joint efforts will have a positive impact on public health in the UAE.”

For his part, the Vice President of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Sharif, said: “Scientific research, with its methods and procedures, is one of the most important requirements for any field of knowledge, and we are interested in expanding its scope in the field of treatment and health care, and the contribution of Al Jalila Foundation is a valuable resource that will stimulate research. In the UAE, it will enable our scholars at the university to achieve further progress in their work.”





