Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi Holding announced that they have signed an agreement to establish a strategic investment partnership that aims to invest up to 5.50 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) to acquire technology-providing companies in the oilfield and energy services sectors.

ADNOC Drilling will own a 51% stake in the partnership, while Alpha Dhabi Holding will own a 49% stake. This partnership will combine the capabilities of a leading company in the field of drilling and oil field services, and a prominent Emirati investment group with a proven track record in promoting business growth in the field. Various sectors. Lunit Capital Limited will support this strategic partnership in the field of asset management.

The partnership will be under the joint control of ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi, and will focus on investing globally in companies that add value within the value chain of the oilfield services and energy sectors.

The partnership will contribute to developing and expanding the scope of integrated drilling and oilfield services provided by ADNOC Drilling, in addition to enhancing its operational efficiencies by taking advantage of its scalable technological system.

Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al-Sayari, CEO of ADNOC Drilling, said: This strategic partnership with Alpha Dhabi represents an important step that has a positive impact on supporting the growth of ADNOC Drilling, achieving greater value for its shareholders, advancing economic diversification, and enhancing ongoing efforts to reduce emissions in a way that contributes to the growth of ADNOC Drilling. For the benefit of all parties concerned. The partnership, which will focus on investing in innovative technology, will improve the efficiency of the company’s operations, diversify its service portfolio, and support the expansion of its business.

The partnership will identify a set of potential executable deals that can create added value for both shareholders.

For his part, Engineer Hamad Al Ameri, CEO and Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: This partnership with ADNOC Drilling represents an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to driving growth and promoting innovation in the field of energy. By combining our shared experiences, we look forward to exploring new opportunities and creating sustainable value for stakeholders. Diversification and innovation are two basic pillars of the global economy today, and this partnership not only confirms our commitment to these principles, but will enable us to accelerate the country’s economic growth and contribute to laying solid foundations for prosperity. Sustainable patriotism.