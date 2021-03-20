The G 310 GS is the perfect companion to go beyond the city borders and discover what is in there when crossing asphalt roads. The powerful single cylinder engine now comes with an electric motor controlled throttle regulator: Ride by Wire. This change achieves that the gas admission is considerably higher and, thanks to the automatic increase of the gas level, the engine will start completely stable. Efficient combustion enables the engine to run with reduced fuel consumption and complying with EU5 standards. Thus, it has a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7500 rpm; a displacement of 313 cc, and a nominal power of 25 kW (34 CV) to 9250 rpm. This model reaches a speed of 143 km / h and consumes 3.3 liters per 100 km. In addition, it has an 11.5-liter fuel tank.

Motorcycle accessory Gloves: Alpinestars SMX-1 Air V2 Black / Red Fluo. Short gloves with an aggressive design made of a combination of leather and 3D mesh. They have Alpinestars innovative carbon protector on the knuckles and reinforcements in critical areas. The SMX-1 Air V2 offer excellent levels of comfort, lightness and optimal ventilation. Jacket: Dainese D-Explorer 2 Gore-Tex. The perfect jacket for the most adventurous is renewed. The D-Explorer 2 is ideal for variable weather conditions thanks to the water-repellent fabric, its removable thermal lining with a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex® membrane, and the ventilation system through modular flaps on the chest and back. It has level 2 homologated protections on shoulders, elbows and back. It incorporates several pockets and adjustment possibilities. It has been manufactured to offer maximum comfort and safety.

For its part, the brake and clutch levers have four levels to adjust them comfortably to the size of the hands. This means that they can move back up to six millimeters towards the handlebar. This way, drivers with smaller hands will have no problem reaching them. They will always have everything under control by exerting less force.

Reference Design



Extremely compact, robust, agile, but above all very versatile, they quickly established themselves as genuine BMWs. Safer and more dynamic, they have a striking and personalized design that highlights the three possible shades that can be chosen: Rallye finish, Polar White and 40 Years GS Edition.