Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ordered that a partner of the owner of a private company be obligated to pay total compensation to the owner of the company and pay 7 million dirhams for the material and moral damages he suffered, and to reject the appeals for each of the two parties, in exchange for his partner embezzling and wasting the compensation money between them, which he was convicted as a result of. The court, that arguing with the owner of the company about the estimate, and extracting the judgment for the elements of harm, is in order to reach the highest estimate in compensation, and it is an objective argument that may not be raised before a court.

The merits of the case revolve around the company’s owner filing a lawsuit against his partner, demanding that he pay 100 million dirhams in material and moral compensation, pointing out that his partner embezzled and squandered the money of the company existing between them and was convicted for this incident by virtue of a final criminal judgment, which caused him material and moral damages as a result. He filed a lawsuit.

The court clarified that since that was and was decided in the judiciary of this court that estimating compensation when its reasons are available and there is no text in the law obliging to follow certain standards in its regard, it is from the authority of the trial court which has the authority to order total compensation for all damages without being punished when it has been adopted In its judgment on a reasonable basis and clarifies the elements of the damage, and the claimant’s entitlement to compensation.

The court stated that since that was the case, and the appealed ruling had supported the first instance judgment of a total compensation to the owner of the company, amounting to 7 million dirhams, for the material and moral damages he had suffered, and it relied on this on valid reasons stemming from it and on the reasons cited by the judgment of the first degree court It included the elements of the damage required to be compensated, and therefore arguing with the owner of the company in this assessment and in extracting the judgment for the elements of the damage in order to reach a higher estimate, it is an objective argument that cannot be raised before the Court of Cassation, and in view of the aforementioned, the court decided to uphold the primary judgment in what was decided. In it, a total compensation of 7 million dirhams to the owner of the company for the material and moral damages he suffered, and the two parties’ appeals were rejected.