One of the largest particle accelerators on the planet today yields a disturbing result: the mass of the W boson – an elementary particle crucial to our understanding of matter and the universe – is not what it should be.

If these results are confirmed, “it has to be because there is a new mechanism in nature that we do not know about,” explains Ashutosh Kotwal, a researcher at Duke University (USA) and leader of the study. That mechanism “could manifest itself in the form of a new particle or an interaction within the atomic nucleus that we could discover in future experiments,” he adds. Hundreds of researchers from 12 countries have participated in the work that form the collaboration of the CDF II experiment, at the Tevatron particle accelerator in the USA.

To understand the importance of this finding, we must travel to the quantum level of matter: penetrate the microscopic atoms that make up each of the letters in this text and reach its simplest components, the elementary particles. All the things that humans can see and touch are made up of different combinations of 17 elementary particles — quarks, leptons, and bosons. If we put three quarks together we get a proton and if we add a lepton we get the simplest element in the universe, hydrogen. Uranium, one of the most complex, has more than 700 quarks of different types and 92 leptons.

In the 70s of the last century, the standard model was coined that defines the properties of these 17 pieces of the puzzle with which to form the atoms of all known elements. According to this model, quarks and leptons make up matter and bosons transmit known forces, such as electromagnetism. For decades, humans have been building increasingly powerful particle accelerators to break atoms into their different elementary particles and check if they follow these game rules. The results published today show that at least one of those 17 pieces does not comply with the rules.

Between 2002 and 2011 the Tevatron was firing protons at their antimatter counterpart, the antiprotons. These particles travel close to the speed of light and when they collide they disintegrate into other elementary particles. After analyzing more than four million W bosons, those responsible for the American experiment find that its mass is 80,433 megaelectronvolts, while the standard model predicts 80,357, including a margin of error in both measurements. The difference, roughly seven hundredths, is outside the theoretical framework.

There are only three chances in a trillion that this result is due to chance. In the jargon of physicists this is called seven sigma. In particle physics, a discovery is accepted with an error level of five sigma, approximately one chance of failure in a million.

“This new measurement of the mass of W is the most precise and complete that has been done so far. These are spectacular results”, highlights Alberto Ruiz, a researcher at the Physics Institute of Cantabria and one of the study authorspublished in Science.

By now the standard model had perfectly described the behavior of conventional matter. The problem is that this type of matter only makes up 5% of the universe. The rest of the cosmos is totally unknown dark matter (27%) and dark energy (68%). These results may be the first glimpses of “new physics”: unknown particles that help explain these great enigmas of the universe

Until now, experiments in two particle accelerators of the European particle physics laboratory CERN had given values ​​consistent with theory. But last year, another Tevatron experiment also found discrepancies in the behavior of the muon, another elementary particle.

The Tevatron stopped operating in 2011. Now we will have to wait for those responsible for the LHC to review their accumulated data and confirm or deny that this boson is not exactly as it should be. This process can take up to a year of analysis, says Ruiz.

“This is the largest discrepancy that has been described between the theory and the experimental results if we take into account the level of reliability, which is seven sigma,” admits Sven Heinemeyer, a researcher at the Madrid Institute of Theoretical Physics. Heinemeyer is a theoretical physicist in charge of studying the real mass of the W boson and proposing new theories to fit it. “The most plausible interpretation is that supersymmetry really exists, which implies that there are known particles that have unknown supersymmetric sisters,” he says. Among those particles would be those that make up dark matter. “The most interesting thing”, adds Heinemeyer, “is that the new supersymmetric particles would not have much mass, so it is possible that the LHC could discover them. It is very surprising”, he highlights.

Mario Martínez, a researcher at the Institute of High Energy Physics in Barcelona, ​​worked at Tevatron for years and is now participating in the LHC Atlas experiment, one of which must now confirm or refute these results. “This is a very important measure that requires a lot of precision, which is why it has taken more than 10 years to publish it,” he acknowledges. “At the moment I recommend caution. The previous measurements did coincide with theory, so there may be some error in the calibration of the US instrument. We will have to wait for confirmation with the LHC, ”he points out.

What is already certain is that these results open a new field of work, warns Ruiz. “After the discovery of the Higgs, the field was somewhat paralyzed and this reactivates the search to try to explain phenomena that we do not know.”

