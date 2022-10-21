One of those who died during the shelling of a crossing in Kherson by Ukrainian militants was a journalist from a local TV channel. This was told to Izvestia on October 21 by its director Vladimir, who also happened to be at the crossing at the time of the shelling.

The civil column followed from Kherson to the other side of the river when “Air!” was heard. Two cars have already left for the crossing, and a third has begun to enter.

“The first car drove off, and in front of it, maybe 20 meters, it hit the pontoon. Then there was an explosion behind the car. He was the most deplorable. The woman, our colleague, lost consciousness, we pulled her out, quickly brought her under the bridge. She began to come to her senses, then she heard screams even further, ”said Vladimir.

According to him, the editor-in-chief of the program department of the TV channel Oleg was mortally wounded. He was from Saint Petersburg.

