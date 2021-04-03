Participated in a special operation in the village of Novye Veshki near Mytishchi, where a local resident Vladimir Bardanov barricaded himself and started shooting, the deputy commander of the Lynx SOBR of the Russian Guard on the air Youtube-channel “Soloviev Live” revealed new details of the assault.

According to him, the assault lasted about 30 minutes. “The rest of the time we waited for the ammunition he kept to burn out,” he said. The deputy commander explained that during the arrest of the Mytishchi shooter, the law enforcement officers could not use the gas, since it could spread throughout the village. He added that until the last moment, attempts were made to save Bardanov’s life.

Earlier, the official representative of Rosgvardia, Valery Gribakin, assessed the actions of the department employees during the special operation in Novye Veshki. According to him, the employees did everything so that no one was hurt. He called the shooter a real and serious danger and explained that a lightning-fast special operation was not required, since it was needed “only if there is information that people were injured, there are hostages,” which was not the case in this case.

Vladimir Bardanov put up fierce armed resistance to the police and FSB officers, who came to him on the case of illegal possession of weapons on the morning of March 30. The man barricaded himself in his mansion, threw grenades at the security forces and opened fire. The firefight lasted 12 hours, after the bombardment with thermobaric ammunition, a fire broke out in the house, and Bardanov stopped firing back. His body was found later when the building was examined.