The actions of the Russian forces in Soledar are unexpected for the Ukrainian military. On Saturday, January 14, a fighter of the Wagner group, who took part in the liberation of the city, told about this.

According to him, Russian groups moved directly at first in one direction and in parallel punched corridors through forest plantations from a completely different direction. Then the assault detachments broke into the very center of the city and cut off the supply routes for the Ukrainian forces.

“That is, the enemy did not expect a breakthrough from the northern side at all. <...> It was such a sudden maneuver that he did not expect at all. Here, their defense line was not thought out at all, ”the fighter said. “RIA News”.

On the same day, the residents of Soledar told Izvestia about the cruel attitude of Ukrainian soldiers towards the townspeople. According to the story of one of the local residents, for the word “Russia” you could get a bullet in the forehead. Another resident stated that Ukrainian troops fired on humanitarian convoys with refugees with phosphorus shells. They were used both on civilians and on the military.

In addition, eyewitnesses added that the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) purposefully destroyed residential areas of the city. As a result, the central quarters of Soledar were almost completely destroyed.

The operation of the Russian troops to liberate the city ended on the evening of January 12. The day before, the founder of the Wagner group, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that Soledar had been completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists and that Russian military personnel had begun cleaning up the mines.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.