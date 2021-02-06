In St. Petersburg, a police uniform was found during a search of a suspect in a traffic obstruction case initiated after an unauthorized rally on 23 January. This was reported on Saturday, February 6, at the press service of the regional GU MIA.

The uniform was found on a 21-year-old young man. Now the police are establishing the origin of the items of uniform.

After verification, a procedural decision will be made.

The uncoordinated rallies, called for by supporters of blogger Alexei Navalny, were held in Moscow and other large cities of Russia on January 23 and 31, as well as on February 2. Detentions took place at illegal actions, including minors.

The prosecutor’s office and the police warned of liability for participating in unauthorized events. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the involvement of minors in illegal actions on the facts of calls to participate in illegal actions.

On January 21, the hashtag #ChildrenVnePolitiki was launched on the Internet to ensure the safety of teenagers in connection with calls for unauthorized actions. On January 20, a massive spread of calls to participate in illegal events in social networks was recorded, minors, in particular, children aged 12-14 years, became their addressees.

On January 21, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office urged to restrict access to websites calling for illegal actions. Roskomnadzor demanded that TikTok and VKontakte remove calls for children to participate in unauthorized activities. By January 23, social media had removed 89% of such content.