The Villarreal It is a young club, since it only adds 21 years in the elite of football, but he already adds several games at the highest level. Within that story stands out the five semi-finals that the club has played, divided into one semi-final in the Champions League, three in the UEFA Europa League and one in the Copa del Rey.

Historical moments of which many memories remain, among which stand out the flags that both teams exchange in each of the matches of those semi-finals. Some flags that the Castellón club keep in their stadium, more specifically in the anteroom of their VIP area. It is true that some are lost or misplaced after matches, but the most prominent ones are always kept in those showcases.

The funny thing is that for a few days, one of those Most prominent and historical pennants you can buy on Ebay in England, at the price of 125 Pounds, plus 15 pounds of shipping. The pennant for sale is the one that Villarreal handed over to their rival in the 2016 semifinal, Liverpool, specifically the one Bruno Soriano handed over to James Milner on April 28, 2016 in which was the first leg of said semifinal. This is the standard pennant that Villarreal has been giving to every European rival, the same one that it will deliver to Dynamo Kiev tomorrow.