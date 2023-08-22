The court that found the nurse guilty Lucy Letby of killing seven babies in the UK heard heartbreaking statements from the parents of the victims.

Some testimonies were read and others listened to on pre-recorded videos by the parents of the children before a judgment was handed down. life sentence against the nurse.

The BBC’s special envoy to the trial, Judith Moritz, described an “extremely emotional” atmosphere, in which many of these parents were among the audience present, some crying silently.

Some jurors also looked visibly disturbed, correspondent Moritz reported.

One mother described her son’s murder as “something out of a horror story.”

“You thought you had the right to play God with our children’s lives,” said the parents of the twins Letby attacked, one of whom died.

For their part, the parents of the babies who survived the assassination attempts on Letby affirmed that the little ones have been disabled.

None of the victims or their relatives were identified by name during the trial.

Magistrate Philip Asbury read the statement on behalf of the father of baby girl G, whom Letby tried to kill in September 2015.

The baby was left severely disabled, certified blind, having to be fed intravenously, with cerebral palsy and progressive scoliosis.

“She will never go to a sleepover, or go to school, or have a boyfriend, or get married,” the parents of baby G said.

“What if he survives us? Who will take care of her? they wondered.

“Our Beautiful Little Princess”

Another testimony read was that of the mother of baby I, who Letby murdered by injecting air into her bloodstream and stomach.

The mother described her daughter as a healthy baby before the attack and how she had called the father to say she would be taking her home soon.

“She drank full bottles sitting on my knee, very alert, smiled frequently and never cried, she was a very happy little girl,” she said.

But weeks later everything changed, he said. “They called us to tell us to come because [la bebé I] he had suffered another collapse.”

And he added: “We hardly ate or slept because [la bebé I] it had to be constantly resurrected.”

“She was our beautiful little princess and I can’t begin to explain the pain of losing her. A part of us died with her.”

The mother explained how a year after the death of the baby I had to hide her eyes with sunglasses “to hide the pain and tears from my children” and the difficulty of going out in public, eating and sleeping.

And when they were informed that someone had been arrested for the baby’s murder, “I felt my whole body tremble. I will never get over the fact that our daughter was tortured until she couldn’t take it anymore.”.

In the sight of the defendant

Then the statement of the father of the two twins was read, the babies L and M against whom Letby attacked.

Initially the doctors had told them that what happened to their children in 2016 was normal for premature children and they believed them, but a year later the police knocked on their door with the news that it could be an assassination attempt.

“One day I went to the trial and the gallery was full of people so they sat me in direct view of Lucy Letby and she looked at me constantly. I felt very uncomfortable and restless and I had to change in the afternoon so that I would not be in her sights ”.

Another creature Letby attempted to kill was baby N, whose family recalled the day they were called to the neonatal unit as “the worst day of our lives…watching our little baby fight for his life…watching the doctors perform CPR on his little body”.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about that day,” said the mother of baby N who just turned 7 and who they believe has permanent damage from the injuries he sustained.

The mother added that the prospect of returning to the neonatal unit prevented them from wanting more children.

“We don’t want her [Letby] know the damage it has caused… nor that it has the satisfaction of the pain it has caused.”

“He has destroyed our lives”

One of the testimonies that was heard by pre-recorded video was that of the parents of babies O and P, two of the triplet brothers that Letby murdered in 2016.

“I started blaming myself,” the children’s mother said. “That he had transmitted a disease to the three children… an infection.”

She said Letby was inconsolable after baby P’s death and recalls saying “thank you” to the nurse.

Letby had sent her text messages telling her how she had seen her children sleeping peacefully in their cribs.

I hate the fact that Lucy Letby was the last person to carry it. [a bebé P]. It has destroyed our lives.”

“I only have a photo of me holding the three children together,” she said. “I have had panic attacks that have required medical intervention… the [tercer trillizo] As he gets older, he’s asking about his siblings.”

For his part, the father of the triplets spoke of how horrifying it was to see the deterioration of baby O.

“It is an image that I will never forget, in the depths of me I knew that it was not going to end well,” he declared.

Baby O was quickly christened and moments later, he died.

“I felt as if a knife had been plunged into my heart, there are no words to describe how I felt. I wished that this was happening to me and at that point I would have gladly switched places with him.”

