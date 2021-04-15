Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council submitted a request to the Council of Ministers to discuss the policy of the National and Reserve Service Authority, with the aim of including it among the general issues raised by the Council, during the 17th legislative term, and to prepare a parliamentary report on it by the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Council, and to make recommendations related to its interlocutors. And it was presented in a plenary session in the presence of government representatives.

The council’s request to discuss the policy of the National and Reserve Service Authority included 3 axes that included the Commission’s strategy, the mechanism for developing the national and reserve service system, the challenges of enrolling in the national service and continuing the education of students in higher education institutions, in addition to integrative work and benefiting from alternative service in the field of training for vital jobs.

The council indicated, during its message requesting discussion, that the national and reserve service program aims to instill loyalty and sacrifice in the souls of citizens, protect the nation, its borders and resources, and preserve its security and stability, and thus the National and Reserve Service Authority was established, which is the supreme body supervising the affairs of national and reserve service. Where the members of the Council would like to discuss the program within its axes.

On the other hand, the Council submitted another request to discuss the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, within 4 axes that include the ministry’s strategy in promoting identity and national belonging and developing cultural and creative industries sectors in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and the ministry’s role in establishing and supporting youth centers and developing the capabilities and talents of youth to achieve the goals of the vision 2071, in addition to the ministry’s efforts to develop the national media system to achieve Vision 2071, and the ministry’s policy in human resources management.

The parliamentary message included referring to the role of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in supporting the culture and arts sector and developing knowledge, preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to youth affairs and empowering them, and enhancing their various roles in vital sectors, in addition to the ministry’s role in organizing and licensing media outlets and media activities, including media and publishing. Printed and electronic.

In the event that the requests are approved, the general issues will be referred to the relevant committees, which will prepare an action plan for discussion, in addition to holding a set of meetings with representatives of the concerned authorities and various social strata, to reach recommendations to be put forward with a view to being adopted by the Council, along with submitting recommendations for study. By the Cabinet, and respond to the possibility of their implementation.