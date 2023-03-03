The conservative deputies caused the fall of Boris Johnson fed up with his successive lies. And yet there was still no official conclusion or condemnation for his alleged dishonesty. Until now. The parliamentary commission that has spent more than a year investigating the famous parties prohibited in Downing Street during the confinement – the scandal baptized as party gate— has published its first preliminary report this Friday. And it clearly suggests that the former prime minister was aware, despite all the times he denied it in the House of Commons, that his team gatherings, with food and alcohol, contravened the social distancing rules imposed on the rest of the world. the population by its own government.

The report provides arguments, in the form of at least four WhatsApp messages between members of the then Downing Street core, which “suggest that the breaches of the recommendations would have been obvious to Mr Johnson when he attended those meetings.” And he also points out that there is also evidence that “those who advised Mr. Johnson on what he should say to both the press and the House of Commons were not themselves clear about whether or not those meetings conformed to the rules [de distanciamiento social]”.

Johnson’s Communications Director on the date the scandal broke party gate It was Jack Doyle, and the parliamentary committee has an exchange of WhatsApp messages between him and another member of the Downing Street team in which they try to find legal cover for the then Prime Minister’s attendance at some of those parties.

“I am having a hard time coming up with a way to justify that this [en referencia a uno de los encuentros} estuviera dentro de las reglas”, dice Doyle. “Era razonablemente necesario por motivos de trabajo”, responde el asesor. “Me temo que eso no funciona. Y crea otro agujero enorme en la responsabilidad del primer ministro, ¿no?”, expresa Doyle sus temores.

La comisión culpa en parte al propio equipo de Johnson de la tardanza en la entrega de sus conclusiones. Durante meses, acusa, se resistieron a entregar los textos e intercambios de correos y mensajes solicitados por el Parlamento. Y cuando lo hicieron, en una primera entrega, aportaron material altamente editado y corregido, en vez de la redacción original.

Johnson pasa a la ofensiva

El ex primer ministro ha decidido pasar a la ofensiva, antes de que, como sugieren las primeras conclusiones de la comisión, caiga sobre él un informe final que resultaría demoledor para sus aspiraciones de volver a primera línea de la política. Johnson deberá comparecer ante el Parlamento el próximo 20 de marzo, para responder a las dudas surgidas durante la investigación. Pero ya ha publicado este viernes un primer comunicado en el que, ante la falta de pruebas directas contundentes que demuestren su conocimiento de la ilegalidad de las fiestas, se da por exonerado. “Ha quedado claro, a partir de este informe, que no he cometido ningún desacato al Parlamento [al mentir, ocultar o confundir a los diputados con sus declaraciones]. There is no evidence that he knowingly or deliberately misled Parliament, or that he failed to bring new information to the House at the appropriate time,” Johnson replied.

An unexpected movement has played in favor of the former prime minister and his ability to sow doubts and conspiracy theories against him. The senior official who wrote the first internal report on the party gateSue Gray, has just announced her willingness to leave the Government (she held the position of Deputy Cabinet Secretary, the second most important position in the hierarchy of the British high civil service) and become the chief of staff of the leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer.

Gray’s report, which described a culture of drinking and partying in Downing Street and pointed to the culpability of policy makers in curbing it, was devastating for Johnson. Gray never singled him out personally, but the report indirectly placed much of the blame on him.

Gray’s decision to enter politics has led Johnson, and much of the conservative press that still supports him, to question the credibility and legitimacy of the report that the senior official once produced, despite the fact that most of his colleagues and many politicians have defended his integrity and professionalism.

“It is surreal that the commission tries to base its conclusions on biased and orchestrated evidence” by Sue Gray, Johnson protested in his statement. “I leave to others the decision as to the degree of confidence that can be placed in his research [de Gray] and in the report that he presented”, he said.

The commission, however, has responded to the former prime minister that its preliminary conclusions derived from the evidence collected by Parliament itself, not from Gray’s report. Although they have not ruled out incorporating him into the ongoing investigation.

