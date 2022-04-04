A parliamentary report to the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council stressed the importance of the role of national media institutions in promoting national identity and positive behavior, and increasing cultural and artistic initiatives, activities and events in the emirates, calling for enhancing the work of citizens, exploiting their cultural and creative talents, and supporting them to establish Small and medium enterprises in the field of cultural and creative industries.

The report, which the committee presents to the members of the Federal National Council, during the council’s session, scheduled for today, recommended expanding the establishment of youth centers and providing sports, cultural and scientific services and activities in them, with the aim of enhancing youth talents. It also recommended increasing the percentage of Emiratisation in the media sector, and developing a strategy To develop the expertise of citizen media cadres, and coordinate efforts between various media agencies and institutions.

The council will discuss the issue of “the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth”, in the presence of the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, and a number of leaders and officials of the culture and youth sectors in the ministry.

The Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Council, headed by Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, is scheduled to present during the session, which is the first Ramadan session of the Council this year, its final report that it adopted on the subject to the members of the Council, which sheds light on the efforts of the Committee during the discussion of the topic. And what she observed of observations and results after her meetings with the concerned authorities in the culture and youth sectors, and her parliamentary recommendations, which are presented to the Council for adoption and referred to the government to take the necessary action in this regard.

According to the report, the committee held three public and specialized discussions to discuss the topic, the first titled “Development of the Cultural and Artistic Sector in the State,” while the second was titled “Youth Centers and their Role in Realizing the UAE Vision 2071,” while the last discussion was titled “National Media.” Between reality and ambition.

The report stated that the three seminars focused on programs and initiatives targeting young people in accordance with Vision 2071, the challenges and opportunities faced by young people, in order to meet their needs and aspirations, and the role of cultural bodies and departments in developing cultural and artistic activities, enhancing the work of citizens, and exploiting their talents in the field of cultural industries. And creative, such as “cultural and natural heritage, theater, thought, innovation, production, distribution, publishing and promotion”, in addition to books, the press, performing arts, celebrations, audio-visual media, visual arts, design and creative services, and learning about the efforts of media institutions regarding the development of national media content, and programs to promote national identity and positive behavior for young people. And the role of national media institutions in promoting national identity and positive behaviour.

With regard to the axis of “Developing the cultural and artistic sector in the country”, he said that the committee discussed several proposals and challenges regarding the role of the Ministry of Culture and Youth and cultural bodies and departments in developing cultural and artistic activities, promoting the work of citizens and exploiting their talents in the field of cultural and creative industries, and supporting them to establish small and medium enterprises in In this field, it also focused on the importance of activating the participation of talented and creative people of determination in theatrical and cultural activities, and the various events and activities organized by the Ministry, paying attention to children’s theater and the return of annual festivals, and increasing cultural and artistic initiatives, activities and events in all emirates of the country.

He explained that the committee’s discussions in the axis of “Youth Centers and their Role in Realizing the UAE Vision 2071” concluded with the importance of supporting youth centers, expanding their establishment, and providing sports, cultural and scientific services and activities in them, with the aim of enhancing youth talents and abilities, and enhancing interaction and communication between current and previous youth councils. Paying attention to the national identity, preserving the Arabic language among young people and making optimal use of their energies, to be creative young people capable of taking responsibility.

While the committee concluded during its discussions on the theme “National Media between Reality and Ambition”, a number of recommendations related to the development of national media tools due to the importance of keeping pace with the rapid progress the country is witnessing in various fields, its preparations for the next fifty years, increasing the percentage of Emiratisation in the media sector, and the importance of having a strategy To develop the expertise of citizen media cadres, and to coordinate efforts between various media agencies and institutions.

4 parliamentary questions

Today, the Federal National Council session witnesses four parliamentary questions being directed by members of the Council to the government, where member Dharar Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi directs the first question to the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, about a “unified electronic customs system.” While the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, answers three questions, including a question from member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, about “censoring the content of licensed media activities on electronic media, especially in times of crisis,” and two questions from the member Kifah Muhammad. Al Zaabi, on “The Effects of Stopping the Theatrical Sector in the State,” and “Neglecting the Building of the Kalba Association for Folklore and Theater.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

