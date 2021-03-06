The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council has prepared a preliminary list of recommendations and proposals on the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving the goals of sustainable social development”, which it finally concluded discussing, and the list included recommendations to provide a suitable and appropriate home for the family, and a stable source of income, The fact that the absence of basic needs leads to an increase in the rates of divorce in society, in addition to the establishment of a social research center, which includes all relevant disciplines, and that serves to achieve stability, cohesion and cohesion within the family. The committee’s report included the latest results of the Family Cohesion Index (2019), which showed that the percentage of family cohesion reached 91%, according to the monitoring of the executive team of the community and family cohesion indicators of the Ministry of Community Development.

In detail, the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, headed by a member of the Council, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, has finished discussing the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development goals,” while the members of the committee are currently working on completing the final report on the subject, in preparation for To be submitted to the Council for discussion by the members in a future plenary session, in the presence of the Minister of Community Development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid.

The committee discussed the issue within two main axes, the first is the strategy of the Ministry of Community Development in achieving the objectives of the National Family Policy in the matter of enhancing family cohesion, and the second is the efforts of the Ministry in coordination with the concerned authorities to prepare legislation and policies in the matter of enhancing family cohesion.

According to the committee’s report, the issue was discussed by members of the committee with many bodies concerned with family affairs, and many observations and recommendations related to family and society were made, to contribute greatly to overcoming the obstacles and challenges facing the work of these bodies.

The report stated that the family cohesion index is a composite indicator that measures the level of cohesion, participation and support between members of the nuclear family and the family (relatives) of the first degree in an atmosphere of understanding, respect and equality according to 11 axes, including relations between husband and wife, parents with children, and between children and parents, and between Children, the relationship of parents to the large family, the relationship of children with the large family, and building new generations. The axes also include dialogue between family members, the person responsible for basic household decisions and activities, the frequency of some social activities, and the participation in the responsibility of caring and raising children for family members.

The report mentioned that the committee held two discussion sessions “remotely” with concerned parties and specialists in family and community services, and citizens. They dealt with the challenges of the citizen family and related family and marital problems, and learned about the opinions, suggestions and observations of the participants in this regard, and the role of the father and mother in the family and their responsibility towards Caring for children and the family, and the importance of balance in roles between spouses to maintain the stability and sustainability of the family and its cohesion. The most important challenges related to children and their protection from all forms of violence, abuse and exploitation were also identified.

The report indicated that the members of the committee spoke during the two sessions about the need to educate the husband and wife about their rights and family duties, the roles assigned to them well, and work to adhere to those duties, and the non-dependence of each party on the other in carrying out his duties or indifference, until stability and cohesion within the family is achieved. The family is not affected by or responding to what is raised on social networking sites, or other media channels, which include content that may carry ideas that harm the family.

The committee stressed the need for a meaningful dialogue within family members, the importance of the father and mother communicating daily with their children, and not being distracted from them, as well as the importance of strengthening family stability in society, by giving priority to wisdom, and promoting constructive and positive dialogue between family members.

Solutions and proposals

After the second panel discussion, the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council concluded that facing challenges and obstacles that hinder or affect the process of family cohesion and cohesion in the UAE society needs a number of major solutions or proposals that work to increase stability and family cohesion. And reducing family disputes and divorce cases, including “finding a suitable and appropriate home for the family, providing a stable source of income for the family, since the absence of these basic needs leads to an increase in the rates of divorce in society.” The list of proposals also included “the establishment of a social research center, which includes all relevant disciplines, which serve to achieve stability, cohesion and cohesion within the family, and the creation of rapid family intervention centers in the various emirates and regions of the country that work to heal the rift in the event of any marital disputes or domestic violence, And trying to contain them before they reach the courts, in addition to the possibility of providing electronic applications targeting various family members, by providing free family counseling and advice in the interest of family cohesion, and working to educate its members, as well as creating educational programs in schools that support the process of family cohesion and cohesion, and finally organizing Awareness and education sessions for young men and women about to get married, along with providing guidebooks to help them build a healthy and stable married life.

