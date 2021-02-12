A parliamentary report confirmed the existence of a decrease in the local fish stocks, due to what it described as “the prevalence of overfishing, and the continued use of fishing equipment that is prohibited by law,” criticizing the weakness of the programs and initiatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment regarding the fishermen’s awareness of laws and development decisions related to fish wealth, and the limited specialized projects Aquaculture farms in the country, especially as aquaculture farms only meet 1% of the fish needs consumed by the state.

In detail, a parliamentary report on the policy of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment regarding achieving sustainable development of the country’s fisheries, animal and agricultural resources, approved by the Federal National Council, finally stated that environmental protection was a basic requirement to achieve sustainable, balanced and comprehensive growth, according to the outputs of the national agenda for the UAE Vision 2021, which sought To achieve a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, conserve water resources, increase reliance on clean energy and implement green development.

The report, issued by the Council’s Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, identified three axes to achieve sustainable development of fishery, animal and agricultural resources: the first is “The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s Legislations in Preserving Fisheries, Animal and Agricultural Resources”, and the second “The Ministry’s Initiatives in the Development and Sustainability of the Fishery, Animal and Agricultural Sector”, and the last “The Ministry’s role in anticipating the future of the fisheries, animal and agricultural sectors.”

The report concluded that there are 17 observations concluded by members of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on the topic of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment policy regarding achieving sustainable development of fishery, animal and agricultural resources, which were the result of official reports and meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, local environmental authorities, municipalities and cooperative societies for fishermen and farmers, in addition to To information received from beekeepers in the field of beekeeping and honey production.

According to the report, the committee concluded during its study of the axis “the ministry’s legislation in preserving fish, animal and agricultural wealth” to seven basic observations, the most important of which are the use of some fishermen as legally prohibited fishing methods and equipment, and the prevalence of overfishing, which exposed some local species of fish to depletion, and a decline in fish stocks, I also concluded that some fishermen do not adhere to the legal requirements for practicing the profession of fishing in accordance with the provisions of Article No. (4) of Federal Law No. (23) of 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development of the living aquatic resources in the country and its amendments.

The committee noted that some fishermen did not adhere to the standards and standards set by Ministerial Resolution No. (471) of 2016 regarding the regulation of surface fishing using nets in a pinch method, and the fisherman’s share exceeded the permissible quantities based on the provisions contained in Federal Law No. (23) of 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development Live aquatic wealth in the country and its amendments, in addition to the weak ability to market local agricultural products to farmers in the relevant sales outlets to compete with imported products, although these outlets are mainly dedicated to marketing the local product.

In the topic of “The Ministry’s Initiatives for the Development and Sustainability of the Animal and Agricultural Sector”, the committee’s report concluded seven observations as well, which included the weakness of the ministry’s programs and initiatives regarding the awareness of fishermen of the laws and development decisions related to fish wealth, in a way that ensures that they do not use illegal fishing tools, as well as poor coordination between the Ministry and cooperative societies. For fishermen and their representatives from the Cooperative Union of Fishing Companies, and the limited projects related to aquaculture farms in the country, indicating that aquaculture farms only meet 1% of the fish needs consumed by the state.

The list of observations included the absence of official bodies such as (agricultural cooperative societies at the local emirates level) representing farmers before the competent authorities to explain their conditions, needs, problems they face and providing agricultural supplies, and the absence of training and counseling programs for farmers on modern agricultural methods regarding water conservation and methods of disposal of salt water. After irrigation, besides the competition with imported honey for local honey due to the weak support provided to beekeepers, the failure to market their products, the failure to exploit the local trees for beekeeping, and finally the limited programs and plans of the Ministry regarding support for livestock breeders, especially in light of the high prices of feed and veterinary services.

The report indicated that the committee concluded with three observations during its study of the topic “The role of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in foreseeing the future of the fish, animal and agricultural sector”: The first is the modesty of the outputs of the program for adopting modern agricultural technology in light of the decrease in investment and spending in scientific research and agricultural studies to support food technology, which contributes In the decrease in the efficiency and competitiveness of the national production of food, and the second is the importance of developing legislation for the fish farming sector, and developing the infrastructure to reduce dependence on importing fish products from abroad.

The last observation focused on the importance of the ministry applying the most important international practices regarding modern means of raising productive animals and using advanced technologies for digitizing livestock management.

Limitations of fish farming

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed, in response to the most prominent parliamentary observations regarding fish farming, that the limited number of fish farming in the country is related to the small number of fish farms, pointing out that two new farms will be added to the existing ones, some of which are related to the production of a specific type of fish.

The ministry stated that the period of the “Covid-19” pandemic showed the shortcomings in the fisheries, animal and agricultural resources sectors, and helped a lot in identifying all the potentials that could be exploited in order to contribute to achieving food security in the agricultural and fish sectors, indicating that it is now planning what it will do. During the coming years, through long-term plans, periodic reviews of the application and results every three months.

– The report recorded 17 observations and identified 3 axes for the development of fishery, animal and agricultural resources.





