During its session scheduled to be held today, Wednesday, the Federal National Council will discuss the topic of “Government policy regarding standards and programs for marriage grants,” and rehabilitation programs for those about to marry, while the Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, intends to direct a parliamentary question to the Minister of Education, During which it was revealed that universities and schools violated a ministerial decision regarding the abolition of the mandatory EMSAT tests as a condition for admission. The session also witnessed the Council’s approval of sending 24 parliamentary recommendations to the Council of Ministers, to take the necessary action regarding them, and to inform the Council of that, including 13 recommendations on “the government’s policy on water security.” », and 11 recommendations on «Government policy on enhancing citizen participation in the health sector»

In detail, today, the Federal National Council will hold its sixth session of the first regular session of the 18th legislative term, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, in Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which it devoted to discussing the topic “Government policy regarding standards and programs for marriage grants and rehabilitation programs.” Those about to get married,” in the presence of the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, and a number of ministry leaders and officials and government representatives.

During the session, members of the Council direct five parliamentary questions to the government, including four questions to the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, the first from the Second Vice President of the Council, Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, about “imsat tests,” during which the violations of a large number are revealed. From schools and universities to the decision of the Ministry of Education, which requires the abolition of mandatory EMSAT tests, by insisting on applying these tests as a condition for admission to them, wondering about the measures that the Ministry can take to deal with this violation, and address the problems associated with the test, which students are still facing.

Council member Dr. Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi directs two questions to the Minister of Education, about continuing graduate studies for students under the current benefit system, and approving practical experiences for university students. Member Dr. Maryam Obaid Al-Badwawi also directs a fourth question to the Minister about the reluctance of Emirati men to join the teaching profession. Member Dr. Moza Mohammed Al Shehhi concludes the parliamentary questions by asking the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, about the delay in issuing the executive regulations for the law of unknown parentage.

The Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee in the Council reviews its parliamentary report on the topic “Government policy regarding standards and programs for marriage grants and programs for qualifying those about to marry,” which included several observations and conclusions about the most prominent challenges facing young people in seeking marriage. The committee also presents Several recommendations were adopted and submitted to the Council, for discussion among the Council members and their adoption, in preparation for sending them to the Council of Ministers, to take the necessary action regarding them.

The committee addressed the issue of the government’s policy regarding standards and programs for marriage grants and programs for qualifying those about to marry, within two main axes: the first is the legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for marriage grants, and the second is the role of initiatives and programs in encouraging and qualifying those about to marry in order to build a cohesive family. The committee noted that The most prominent observations and conclusions that she made during her discussion of the subject, and her meetings with the target public groups and all concerned official bodies, are that directing young people towards university studies, and then starting the journey of searching for the appropriate job, is one of the most prominent reasons that lead to delaying the demand for marriage.

The report concluded with several parliamentary recommendations, including emphasizing the importance of holding awareness campaigns targeting young men and women about to get married, and enrolling in programs, awareness workshops, and courses that prepare them for marriage, the necessity of including educational curricula at the secondary level, educational materials about marriage, and the importance of the positive influence of the family on their children in the event of Problems occurring in marriage.

In the section on reports received from the committees, the Council reviews a report received from the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on the recommendations of the topic “Government Policy on Water Security,” and another from the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee on the recommendations of the topic “Government Policy on Enhancing Citizens’ Participation in Health Sector,” in preparation for sending it to the Council of Ministers, to take the necessary measures regarding dealing with it, and to inform the Council of that.

According to the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, the amended version of the recommendations of the topic “Government Policy on Water Security,” which the Council discussed during its third session of the first regular session of the 18th legislative term on January 24, included 13 parliamentary recommendations on seven main axes, which were adopted by members. The Council, during its discussion of the issue, after a new recommendation was added to the list of recommendations contained in the committee’s final report on the subject, stipulating “cooperation between the Ministries of Energy, Infrastructure, and Education to hold student competitions on the environment and water security between schools in each educational region and at the level of the different educational regions.” .

While the formula approved by the Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee, on the recommendations of the topic “Government policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector,” included 11 recommendations, most notably raising financial allocations and salaries for citizen doctors, preparing a package of material and moral incentives for various medical specialties, and doubling the specialized budget. For training, continuing medical education, and scholarships inside and outside the country, to keep pace with the best international training programs in this regard.

