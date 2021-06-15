“Emirates Today” monitored a number of observations and parliamentary proposals recorded by eight members of the Federal National Council, on the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee in the Council, regarding the draft federal law on mental health, which was approved by the Council last week, the most important of which is a proposal that the implementation of the law be accompanied by a parallel government plan targeting Changing society’s view of mental health and mental illness, similar to the societal awareness campaign launched by the government in parallel with the implementation of the “Wadeema” Child Rights Law.

While the Federal National Council devotes its session, scheduled for next Tuesday, to discussing the topic of “the role of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in developing the national industry.” Members of the Council also direct three parliamentary questions in the education sector to government representatives, about “health insurance for new teachers,” and “Health insurance for new teachers.” Field training and volunteer hours for students of higher education institutions in the country, and the age for entering kindergarten.

In detail, eight members of the Federal National Council recorded a number of parliamentary observations on the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee in the Council, regarding the draft federal law on mental health, which was approved by the Council during its 13th session of the second ordinary session of the 17th legislative term, which was held last week, headed by the President The Council, Saqr Ghobash, and the presence of the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais.

The list of eight parliamentary observations monitored by “Emirates Today” about the final report of the draft law began with a note from a member of the Council, Jamila Ahmed Al-Muhairi, during which she confirmed that the content of the draft law talks about mental illness, while the elements of mental health are more comprehensive than what is found in the draft law, explaining It lacks reference to maternal and child health, school health, and community mental health.

While the first deputy chairman of the council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, made a note in which he said: “The draft law specifies the procedures that ensure that the patient obtains his rights, but it did not address the oversight of these procedures, especially since the services provided target people who may not be aware of what is going on. Those around them,” suggesting that sufficient guarantees be put in place for them to obtain their rights, not forgetting that the private sector will enter into providing services to these patients, and he also called for the unification of the care system for them through the formation of committees and monitoring of the compliance of the concerned authorities with the law.

While a member of the Council, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, said in his observation: “It became clear to us that the draft law does not differ much from previous federal laws such as Law No. 28 of 1981, except in some articles, although the idea of ​​establishing the law is to keep pace with modern developments, while During the study of the law, the committee and the government relied on a list approved by the United Nations 20 years ago,” referring to the importance of benefiting from psychological and human rights legislation issued by the World Health Organization, as well as the project on mental health challenges in light of the outbreak of the “Covid-19” epidemic, published on the platform Corona Care.

A note by a member of the Council, Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, included that the procedures and options included in the national policy strategy to promote mental health in the UAE carried a more holistic view of mental health than the draft law, as it included the provision of mental health services to outpatients, and the development of mental health units For patients who are admitted to hospitals, and the establishment of community mental health services, including awareness, care, home support, and community rehabilitation, stressing that the draft law did not address this comprehensiveness, which must include prevention and rehabilitation after treatment.

While the council member, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, stated in his observation that the draft law comes within the efforts of the UAE to foresee the future, and then it must be accompanied by the development of a parallel government plan to spread a culture of mental health and change the society’s view of the issue of mental illness, as happened with the Law of Rights The child “Wadeema”, who was accompanied by an awareness and educational plan to educate the community about the rights of the child.

In her observation, a member of the Council, Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al-Taniji, stated that the quality of the health system in the country is based on an integrated legislative system that guarantees the quality of health services, including mental health, noting that the importance of the draft law is evident in light of the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic that was It has an impact on raising awareness of the importance of mental health, and therefore the impact of the national policy to promote mental health on community happiness must be clear.

The Federal National Council will hold its 14th session of the second ordinary session of the 17th legislative term, next Tuesday, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic of “the role of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the development of national industry.”

During the session, members of the Council direct three parliamentary questions to government representatives: the first is according to the agenda, from member Kifah Muhammad Al-Zaabi, to Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila bint Salem Al-Muhairi, about “health insurance for new teachers”, and the second is from member Afra Bakheet Al-Alili, to The Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, on “field training and volunteer hours for students of higher education institutions in the country,” while the last question from the member, Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, to the Minister of Education as well is about “the age of entering kindergarten.”

In the item of reports received from the committees, the Council is briefed on the report of the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources on the Council’s recommendations regarding the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development.”

3 stages of treatment

Member of the Federal National Council, Dr. Hawa Al-Dahhak Al-Mansoori, confirmed in a parliamentary note she made to the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee regarding the draft mental health law, that the existence of a law related to mental health is an urgent societal need, and the draft law must include preventive, curative and rehabilitative measures, stressing the entry of The preventive stage in primary health to protect the patient from reaching the disease.

The death of the psychiatric patient

Member of the Federal National Council, Hamid Ali Al Shamsi, recorded a parliamentary note on the draft mental health law, in which he stressed that the draft law did not specify any obligation on the mental health facility after the death of the mental patient, as the committee created what stipulates that “the facility is obligated to notify a representative the patient, or inform the Public Prosecution if this is not possible,” calling for the establishment’s obligation to compulsorily inform the Public Prosecution, provided that the patient’s representative is then notified.

• 8 members made comments on the report of the draft mental health law.



