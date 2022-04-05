The Rapporteur of the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, informed “Emirates Today” that she submitted three parliamentary proposals to the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura Al Kaabi, during the Federal National Council session, which was held yesterday evening, the first of which is “activating The government’s approval to issue a draft law to protect the Arabic language and enhance its status, and the second is to introduce a federal draft law to protect and enhance the Emirati identity, aimed at deterring and criminalizing anomalies in values ​​and customs that offend the nation’s reputation in any way on social media platforms. Setting an anniversary day during which the UAE celebrates its Emirati identity, to focus on the concept of Emirati cultural privacy. It is being promoted, in accordance with the requirements of modern society, and following the example of the Sharjah Heritage Days.” Al-Naqbi affirmed that “the Ministry of Culture and Youth developed many strategic initiatives and programs, during the years from 2017 to 2020, including initiatives related to national identity, such as launching the executive plan for the identity strategy. National, preparing studies and research that monitor the impact of culture in shaping national identity, in addition to preparing media campaigns to promote the consolidation of national values. It announced a 100% achievement rate in all initiatives.

Al-Naqbi indicated, in an intervention she directed to the Minister of Culture and Youth, during the discussion of the issue of “the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth,” that the committee concluded seven parliamentary observations during its study of the focus of the ministry’s strategy in “strengthening identity and national belonging.” The first is the absence of the cultural role of the ministry, at the expense of the roles it plays. It has local bodies or private cultural institutions, and the second is the weakness of the operational programs and plans concerned with preserving the Emirati cultural privacy, “which has negatively affected customs, traditions and values, and the rising generation, in its external appearance and its commitment to the uniform on official occasions. And his Emirati dialect, which now includes foreign words.

Al-Naqbi said: “Among the observations that the committee concluded was the absence of cooperation programs with the concerned authorities on standards for media content and controls for the use of social media in accordance with national principles and values, and guidance on the danger of influences that contradict national identity, and the lack of clarity of a unified work strategy at the national level to preserve On the Arabic language and enhancing its position, in addition to the limited research activity as a result of the lack of incentives to publish in Arabic in the scientific fields, and the lack of interest in developing and encouraging craftsmen’s skills, which led to the extinction of some professions and traditional handicrafts, and negatively affected the national identity, in addition to the lack of Sustainability of workshops and programs offered to young people, which leads to the lack of continuity in the consolidation of national identity in young people. Finally, the failure to activate the state’s media strategic plan, led to the failure to activate one of its objectives, which is the management of the state’s reputation, which negatively affected the weakness of showing the Emirati identity in the media content in a very clear way.

She added: “One of the Ministry’s competencies is to propose and prepare policies, strategies and legislation to protect the Arabic language, enhance national identity, and work to develop it in coordination with the concerned authorities. Scientific fields, as confirmed by the report on the status and future of the Arabic language issued by the Ministry of Culture and Youth,” calling for clarification of the reasons for not implementing a parliamentary recommendation adopted by the Federal National Council at the end of 2014 on the issue of the Cabinet’s policy to enhance the status of the Arabic language, which stipulated the issuance of a law Federal to protect the Arabic language and enhance its status by obligating federal, local and private institutions to use it in spoken and written terms, especially since the government agreed to this recommendation before.

