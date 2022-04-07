Member of the Federal National Council, Dirar Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, suggested, during the Federal National Council session, last Tuesday, that the Ministry of Culture and Youth oblige 17,000 companies specialized in the media, cultural and creative industries spread in the emirates of the state, to appoint one citizen to them, so that the result will be employment of about 17,000 Citizen of this sector.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, revealed that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Education to implement a plan to train and qualify national cadres for the labor market in the media sector in the country.

In detail, a large number of members of the Federal National Council devoted their parliamentary interventions and questions to the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, during last Tuesday’s session, to talk about the file of localizing youth in the media and cultural and creative industries, stressing the need for the ministry to take more effective steps. In this file, in cooperation with the relevant government agencies, local and international companies and media institutions located in the country. Council member Dharar Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi stressed the importance of all national media institutions adopting the Emiratisation of media cadres as a priority listed among the government’s priorities and the national strategy for employment, in order to achieve the UAE Vision 2071 to make Emiratisation a strategic necessity.

Al Falasi said: “There are about 17,000 media companies, institutions and companies specialized in media and media technology spread throughout the country. If each company is obligated to appoint one citizen, about 17,000 citizens will be employed in this sector.”

While the member Aisha Al-Bairaq confirmed that despite the UAE’s superiority over many countries in most indicators, including the index of innovation and entrepreneurship, these efforts were not accompanied by any development in the work of young people and the inability to invest in data employment and invest in its citizens, She stressed that there is an urgent need to empower citizens in the labor market by at least 95%.

She added: “The Ministry of Culture and Youth must inform other ministries of its competencies related to preparing, qualifying and training young citizens, and identifying programs that lack effectiveness to accommodate the huge number of job seekers, so there should be no citizens who need work.”

During the session, the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura Al Kaabi, responded to the interventions related to the Emiratisation file, saying, “This is an important issue and the ministry is concerned with it as it is part of the creative industries strategy, but we must ensure that the outputs of higher education are compatible with the labor market, and coordination with the Ministry of Education is carried out from Through a committee specialized in scholarships, and this is within the plan and method of qualifying cadres for this sector,” noting that Emiratisation in the free zones or the Emiratisation percentage is not within the jurisdiction of the Ministry or the Media Regulation Office.

future job market

The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, stated that “there are many young people we work with, and the skills of these cadres are being considered, and is this the specialization that serves the future labor market, and the essence of work is to look at building these skills from early childhood to stage.” From university to the scholarship stage, this integrated journey guarantees us, in cooperation with partners, to benefit from these energies.” She stressed the importance of having a role for national cadres inside and outside the country, especially since young people work behind platforms in an electronic space and with international companies. Dirar Al Falasi: “Media institutions must adopt the nationalization of media cadres as a priority.”

Recruit

“Access to a lifetime’s job is not easy… and maintaining it is more difficult” is a practical equation that requires hard effort to pass. It begins with academic diligence, followed by self-professional development, then search, rejection and acceptance, until achieving the desired career dream.

In terms of its societal role, “Emirates Today” seeks, through this weekly page, to share with young people the goal of searching for work, the dreams of a lifetime job, and the reality of the state’s plan to localize its young cadres in the public and private sectors.



