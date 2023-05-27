A member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, revealed to «Emirates Today» his intention to submit two parliamentary proposals to the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, during the Council session scheduled for next Tuesday: The first is to redefine the category of low-income families, to become « Families whose total monthly income does not exceed 25,000 dirhams, provided that this total is calculated after bank deductions for housing, and not on the net salary.” This allows many citizen families to benefit from the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, To support low-income families.

Al-Salami also called for the necessity for the Ministry of Community Development to cancel the “coupons and cards” system designated to support eligible citizens, proposing “collecting inflation allowances in one bonus that is deposited in cash in the accounts of the beneficiaries directly, without any restriction to specific parties and outlets for exchange, and no complication in the procedures.” , which enables them to dispose of it according to the needs of their families.”

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold its eleventh session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, next Tuesday, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, while members of the Council ask nine questions to government representatives. Among them are two questions that Council member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami addresses to the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al-Mazrouei: The first is about the mechanism for determining the categories of low-income families, and the second is about the mechanisms for disbursing allowances instead of inflation.

Al-Salami’s first question states: “On the occasion of the noble honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), through which he directed the restructuring of the social support program for low-income people, to become an integrated program at an amount of 28 billion dirhams, and what accompanies that. Among the criteria for defining the categories of people with limited income in a way that achieves accuracy and realism in defining these groups in the current and future period, noting that the Ministry of Community Development did not clarify the scientific method on the basis of which the categories to which the term people with limited income apply were defined, in coordination with the concerned authorities, such as the Central Bank Statistics centers, the Ministry of Economy and other competent authorities, in a manner that achieves justice and equality and achieves the desire of our leadership to ensure the true benefit of the largest segment of citizens from the grant. Is it optimal for each group and achieves justice and equality for these groups?

Al-Salami confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the issue sparked widespread controversy among a large segment of citizens, especially with regard to the mechanism for determining the segment or category of low-income families, which the Ministry believes are families whose income does not exceed 25 thousand dirhams per month, asking: On what basis was this figure determined to measure low-income people? Is this number the product of individual diligence, or is it determined according to a scientific, practical and realistic approach and measurement?

Al-Salami said: “Through my direct and indirect communication with many citizens, I monitored many societal problems related to defining categories of low-income people, foremost of which is the Ministry’s definition of this category, in addition to generalization in measurement, since the Ministry combines the income of children, specifically males, with the income of the head of the family.” This is instead of keenness to motivate families to support young people and help them become financially independent in order to build their future and meet the requirements of forming new families, as well as merging the income of wives with the income of the head of the family, despite the fact that the Personal Status Law provides for the independence of financial liabilities between husbands, and that the husband is financially responsible. On behalf of his wife, he is prohibited from obtaining her salary, and he has no right to refrain from spending it on her.

He added, “Among the problems is also the ministry’s calculation of the real estate owned by the citizen within the mechanism for determining the categories of low-income families without taking into account that this real estate is usually built with financial obligations to banks on the head of the family who is forced to pay them, and also the commercial activity is calculated within the mechanism for determining Families have limited income, although this activity is not fixed and is subject to the rules of gain and loss, and basically it comes from the tiredness of the person himself, as he spends on it and bears his loss without any help from any party.

Al-Salami stated that he will present during the session a parliamentary proposal to the Minister of Community Development to redefine people with limited income, to become “families whose total monthly income does not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, with this total calculated after bank deductions for housing, and not on the net salary.” Stressing that this The amendment will allow many citizen families to benefit from the bounty of His Highness the President of the State to support low-income families.

The second question that Al-Salami directs to the Minister of Community Development states: “Based on the generosity of our leadership and its constant keenness to provide all means of decent living for all its citizens with limited income, the Social Support Program for Limited-Income People was announced), which included the disbursement of three types of inflation allowances For people with limited income at the state level, namely: fuel allowance, food subsidy allowance, and electricity and water allowance. The sharp rise in the prices of many food commodities and main products that are considered among the basic needs of every family, in addition to the exorbitant costs of life that burden people with limited income.. What is the mechanism that the Ministry follows to calculate the actual value of each allowance, which ensures that the value of the allowance is appropriate to the average needs of the citizen family and the situation economy in the country?

Al-Salami said: “It is very unfortunate that the value of inflation allowances set by the Ministry of Community Development for people with limited incomes is absolutely not commensurate with the sharp rise in the prices of many food commodities and main products, in addition to the exorbitant costs of life that burden the heads of families with limited incomes.” He stressed that the instability of the value of these allowances and their variation from one month to another is one of the most prominent challenges and problems that concern the minds of thousands of citizens who benefit from them, in addition to the problem of obligating the citizen wishing to obtain these allowances to submit an official application to the Ministry, despite the existence of a database at the Ministry that enables During which access to the beneficiaries without any embarrassment to them.

Al-Salami confirmed that he will present during the session a parliamentary proposal to the Ministry of Community Development stipulating “collecting inflation allowances in one allowance that will be deposited directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries without any restriction to specific parties and outlets for disbursement, and no complexity in the procedures, which enables them to dispose of them according to the needs of their families.” He stressed the need to cancel the system of “support coupons and cards,” because the citizen finds it a kind of embarrassment.

9 parliamentary questions for two ministers

The session of the Federal National Council, scheduled to be held next Tuesday, will see members of the Council ask nine questions, including two questions to Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior: The first is from the Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, Naima Abdullah Al Sharhan, about “Delivery Bikes,” and the second from member Hamid Ali Al-Abbar Al-Shamsi, on “Drug Users from Young Citizens.”

While the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, responds to seven parliamentary questions during the session, including a question from Member Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, and another from Member Afra Bakhit bin Hindi Al Alili, about “the application of Article (25) of the Wadima Law,” and a fourth from Member Shatha. Saeed Al-Naqbi, on the “Social Support Program,” in addition to a question from member Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi, on “diversification and expansion of food subsidy outlets for people with limited income.” Member Somaya Abdullah Hareb Al-Suwaidi also directs two questions to the Minister, on the “Community Schools Initiative,” and «Services of the Early Intervention Center at the Ras Al Khaimah Center for the Disabled».