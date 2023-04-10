A member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, confirmed that the Ministry of Economy’s approval of the request of consumer goods companies and stores to raise the prices of their products and commodities, before the month of Ramadan, which is the largest period in consumption, as well as the Eid period, will open the door for the rest of the companies to apply for raising their prices with the application Added tax, warning that some stores will resort to requesting an increase in the prices of their products as an excuse to compensate for the value of the tax.

Al-Salami submitted a parliamentary proposal, in response to a question he addressed to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, during the session of the Federal National Council, which was held in the middle of last week, to cancel any exceptions for consumer products or goods from the condition of government approval to raise their prices, so that all goods require Prior approval from the ministry, which will curb the price hike, and there will be no price discrepancy, pointing out that there is a current discrepancy in prices between one outlet and another, from two dirhams to 20 dirhams and more.

Al-Salami told Emirates Today: “The citizen is educated, educated, intelligent, and loves his country. He does not follow some of the methods used in some countries of the world when merchants raise prices, as they boycott goods. The citizen does not harm the country’s economy, but rather supports it. Isn’t it more appropriate to reduce Instead of being harassed by some merchants, when merchants submit a request to raise prices for their products, their requests are approved. On the other hand, when a citizen demands a reduction in price hikes, the ministry ignores him and provides justifications. This is the contradiction, so where is the balanced relationship between the merchant and the consumer that you call for? Ministry? Every month we hear about an increase in the prices of some goods and services, and a message must reach the merchants that the citizen’s salary has not been increased, and it is fixed today, and therefore the high prices burden the citizens, and the salary is eroding.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Economy approved last year a new policy regarding the pricing mechanism for consumer goods, through which pricing was divided into two groups. Then it obligated him to provide evidence and reasons, to be studied by the Ministry, and it was decided in the event of approval of the increase percentage, while the second group was excluded from the prior approval, and thus opened the way for everyone to raise prices according to his desire, and this created another dilemma for us, which is the existence of a discrepancy in prices Goods from one outlet to another, which means that a particular commodity can be sold at different prices between sales outlets.

Al-Salami stated that he had submitted a proposal to merge the first and second groups, so that all goods without exceptions would be obligated, with the prior approval of the Ministry, which would curb the rise in prices, and there would be no price discrepancy, especially since this discrepancy is currently estimated between one outlet and another from two to 20 dirhams. dirhams and more.

He said: «There are sales outlets that fixed the prices of different commodities, so that they do not rise for a year, and this is also a kind of circumvention and preserving the gains of the hikes, because we are waiting for a price drop because the cost has decreased, especially since these price hikes occurred when the barrel was Oil is worth $120, and now the price is lower, so how do you fix prices on high prices?”

moral system

A member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, stressed the importance of building an ethical system at large and small sales outlets, with regard to protecting consumer rights, and that the Ministry’s control measures should not be a reaction, and that control should be intensified by deploying more inspectors in the markets, and if There is a shortage in the number of the ministry’s inspectors. Citizens must be employed to ensure that all areas and sales outlets are covered. He called on the ministry to create a database of commodity prices at the Gulf level, in a manner that guarantees price comparison in a flexible and fast manner, and prices are reviewed monthly, such as oil.