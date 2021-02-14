Next Tuesday, the Federal National Council will hold its seventh session of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, which is witnessing a new parliamentary precedent, during which the Council will discuss 3 projects of federal laws, in addition to a general topic.

The session witnesses sending two letters from the council to the government, the first regarding a request for approval to discuss the topic of “the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth” and the second, regarding the request for approval to discuss the topic of “National and Reserve Service Authority policy.”

Regarding the draft laws referred by the committees, the members of the Council discuss a draft federal law amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 in the matter of the Central Bank and the organization of financial facilities and activities, and a draft federal law regarding the exploitation of fictitious academic degrees, in addition to a draft law Federal law abolishing Federal Law No. (17) of 1978 regulating cases and procedures for cassation appeal before the Federal Court.

As for the general topics, the council discusses the topic “Efforts of the Ministry of Justice in the matter of developing the legal profession.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

