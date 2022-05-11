The Complaints Committee of the Federal National Council, during a meeting held this morning at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai, headed by the Committee’s Chairperson, Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, reviewed 25 public complaints against federal entities received by the Council, and took the appropriate decisions regarding them.

During the meeting, which was attended by the committee’s rapporteur, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi, and the members, Hamid Ali Al Abbar, Dharar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Ali Jassem, and Hind Hamid Al Alili, the committee reviewed the legal opinion on complaints from the authorities related to the complaints presented, and took appropriate decisions regarding them. It also directed to address some of the complaints authorities for further clarification.

The Complaints Committee of the Federal National Council is responsible for following up and examining complaints received by the Council to indicate their validity and to seek among its parties to reach the most appropriate solutions, receive the necessary answers to them, and prepare an annual report on complaints, to indicate what actions have been taken regarding them, and indicators of trends in them.

One of the conditions for submitting a complaint is that it be directed against a federal entity, that it be written (paper or electronic) and issued by an existing complainant who is clearly defined (his name, place of residence and work) and signed by him, and that the complainant has a personal, direct and existing interest in submitting it, and that it be clear It is specific for its intended purpose, and does not include offensive expressions for the body against which the complaint is made or any other parties, and that the complainant has resorted to the party to which the complaint is attributed to resolve its issue, and did not find a solution from it, before submitting his complaint to the Council.

It is also stipulated that the committee should not have previously considered the subject of the complaint, and did not find anything new that calls for reviewing it again, and that the complainant submits with his complaint a copy of the valid identity card, or similar supporting evidence, and that the subject of the complaint has not been a judge A final judicial decision from one of the courts in the country, unless new facts are found that were not submitted to the court.



