In Colombia, a naked parliamentary candidate recorded a video in which she talked about her orgasms. About it reports Daily Star.

At the center of the scandal is 44-year-old Catalina Jaramillo, who is planning to participate in the elections to the Antioquia State Assembly on October 29. A video has circulated online in which she lies topless in an embrace with a man, covering herself with a blanket. “Hello, today your candidate number 74 from the Green Party woke up very happy. She woke up after many orgasms,” the woman said and called for people to vote for themselves.

The recording was made on the night of September 1 and somehow immediately ended up in the election commission. The next day, Jaramillo addressed voters on social media, asking them to “understand her” and saying that she was currently being investigated as a victim.

In an interview with Colombian media, Jaramillo assured that the video was posted online without her knowledge and is not part of the official election campaign. She emphasized that there were no intimate parts of the body in the frame and nothing vulgar was said. The orgasms mentioned in the video are, according to her, a natural part of sex life, and all men and women have the right to them.

Earlier it was reported that a scandal erupted in the United States around a candidate for parliament from the Democratic Party, who broadcast sex with her husband on an adult platform. At the center of the proceedings is 40-year-old nurse Suzanne Gibson, who is elected to the Virginia House of Representatives.