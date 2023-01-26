That Amsterdam is par excellence the European capital of bicycles and, more generally, of green transport is a practically irrefutable fact. Statistics speak of 900,000 bicycles for a population of 882 inhabitants. Almost disproportionate numbers which, although they solve many problems by reducing the environmental impact to zero, create a significant one: the difficulty of finding parking for pedal-operated two-wheelers, especially in the most congested places such as stations. Here the city of Amsterdam wanted to further facilitate cyclists and in less than 3 years built a bicycle parking near the central station which, as is well known, is located on 3 artificial islands. So how do you gain space? By building the mammoth parking lot under the waters of the Amstel river that cuts through the capital of the Netherlands. The structure, built 9 meters below the water level, can accommodate over 7,000 bikes and is connected directly to the station via a tunnel.



00:58