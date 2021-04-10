In the Saratov region, on the site of the landing of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the Park of Space Conquerors named after him was opened. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke about the opening of the park for visitors on April 10 in his Telegram channel.

As Volodin noted, the creation of the park was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The project was implemented as part of a public-private partnership.

“At the site of the landing of the first cosmonaut of the planet – 16 km from Engels – the Park of Space Conquerors named after Yuri Gagarin. This is a great event for the residents of my native Saratov region, ”Volodin wrote.

Now only one part of the park with a bike path and a walking area is accessible to visitors. In the rest of the park, they plan to improve the educational area, install attractions for children and build a pier.

Earlier, on April 9, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina said that the city authorities decided to restore the monument to Yuri Gagarin on Leninsky Prospekt. It is noted that during the restoration it will be necessary to restore the facing of the stylobate and repair minor damage.

On April 12, 1961, Gagarin flew into orbit aboard the Vostok-1 spacecraft. Having made one revolution around the Earth, he landed in the Saratov region, not far from the city of Engels. Gagarin became the first person to visit space.