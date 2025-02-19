02/19/2025



The name of José María Carrascal, one of those journalists of legend, is already present in the street of the capital. The Madrid City Council decided in December, in recognition of the figure of the ABC columnist, who died in 2023, baptized with his name one of the parks that was his neighborhood, La Paz. And it was precisely in this green corner between the streets of Ginzo de Limia and Avenida del Cardenal Herrera Oria, next to the City of Journalists, where dozens of relatives, colleagues, friends and neighbors were cited yesterday to honor an informant to an informant that “he made goodness a way of conducting himself in personal and professional life,” recalled the mayor of the city, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The first mayor, who presided over the act accompanied by José Antonio Martínez-Páramo, councilor of the district of Fuencarral-El Pardowas in charge of revealing together with Carrascal’s sister, María Teresa, and her nephew Javier, the new plaque of the José María Carrascal Park.

Dressed in one of his uncle’s remembered ties – who has later given Almeida as a memory – Javier Carrascal began his speech by “not having an easy verb,” ​​but grateful for seeing so many classmates and professional heirs of his uncle between his uncle between his uncle The attendees, including a fortnight of journalists from this house, headed by Julián Quirós, director of ABC, Soledad Luca de Tena, counselor of Vocento, his sister Catalina Luca de Tena and Bieito Rubido, former director of the newspaper.

Also, many other professionals from the Antena 3 informative –As Vicente Vallés and Matías Prats–, where Carrascal created school when introducing the publishers and analysis into the small screen. And his colorful ties, of course.









His uncle’s vocation, Javier Carrascal began, was born at home, when his parents, teachers by profession, asked to write writings about everyday life. However, Toni’s first trade, as his family called him, was Marinero’s. But soon he realized that this strong discipline was not for him, that he had inherited from his father “his perfectionism, rigor and eagerness for well done work” and his mother “his independence.” That is why, when he saw an ad that looking for Spanish teachers to move to Germany he went there. In Berlin he began writing his first texts for newspapers – “Costumbristas, as one who said that the Germans used comforter and not sheets,” Javier recognized – and met his great love, Ellen.

He was about to be a correspondent in Moscow, but fate took him to New York, “where he was the first Spanish journalist who personally interviewed a president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, one of the interviews that he was most proud” , said his nephew, who ended up exciting an audience much more accustomed to being heard.

A writer

Despite his foray into the small screen, the Nadal Prize winner for the novel ‘Groovy’ always felt a writer. Especially newspapers. In fact, this work was recognized, among others, with the Cavia and Luca de Tena Awards. “If he didn’t write he died,” said his nephew. And he continued to do it until his last days. In fact, his last column was published on the pages of this newspaper the same week of his death. «His mental gymnastics were articles. In fact, the policeman who went home when he died told me that I had never seen so many roles On a work table, ”Javier concluded, before reading the words that José María himself wrote for his brother’s funeral:” We are gone, but good people live forever. ”

It is precisely that goodness, as well as its independence against power, which Almeida also highlighted, which began its speech with “the difficulty” of talking behind a carrascal. “Now, anyone who walks through this park will remind him of how the extraordinary journalist and the good person who was,” said the councilor, who confessed his admiration and gratitude to this neighboring neighbor. “Thus, in addition to being in heaven, it will be present in our streets.”