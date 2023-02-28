In Moscow, in the Khoroshevo-Mnevniki district, a multi-level landscape park with an area of ​​about 1 hectare will appear. It will be located on the stylobate of the residential complex. About this on Monday, February 27, informed press service of the capital’s complex of urban planning policy and construction.

As Andrey Bochkarev, Deputy Mayor of the capital, said, as part of the construction of new residential areas, developers are building not only new housing, but also the necessary infrastructure and creating park areas to create a comfortable and multifunctional environment for Muscovites.

Work on the creation of a park in Khoroshevo-Mnevniki will begin in the summer, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”. The infrastructure of the future landscape park was developed according to the principle of “a function in every meter”. At different levels of the park, hiking trails up to 1 km long, amphitheatres, playgrounds for children, and viewing platforms are organized. In addition, it is planned to equip areas for work and sports, as well as a tennis court.

Earlier, the Moscow construction complex announced the completion of the reconstruction of the 75th quarter of the Khoroshevo-Mnevniki district with an area of ​​40 hectares.

The Krost concern, which was involved in the design of the facility, noted that the construction of such parks on the stylobate of buildings meets Moscow’s requests for the opening of new green public spaces, writes RIAMO.

On February 20, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that Vorobyovskaya Embankment would become one of the most important improvement projects in 2023. After the repair, a special path with a springy safety coating and a two-way cycling track will be opened on the embankment for fans of sports and outdoor activities. And those who like to walk on foot will have the opportunity to increase their walks along the slopes of the Sparrow Hills by another three kilometers.