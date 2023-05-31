A flight from Paris to New York could take up to 8,800 dead pigs in the future. This would be the quantity of pigs necessary to obtain the animal fats with which to produce the fuel useful for that flight route, in the case of a flight powered by 100% biodiesel. This is supported by a new study published by the NGO for sustainable mobility Transport & Environment (T&E).

If animal fats were to become the main raw material for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (Saf), the so-called “sustainable fuels for aviation”, according to T&E their use in Europe will become unsustainable. The use of animal fat-based biodiesel has doubled in the past decade and is 40 times higher than in 2006. European legislators have promoted this by-product of intensive animal husbandry as a solution to reduce the carbon footprint of transport fuels: starting from cars up to extending the use of these products to aircraft and, to a lesser extent, to ships.

Italy employs around 50% of the entire EU stock of these “waste” raw materials and is the main user of animal fats in the production of biodiesel: about 440,000 tons refined in 2021 alone. However, according to the study, the first limit to face is the scarcity of these residues from the meat industry . Animal fats are necessary (and difficult to replace) for the pet food, soap and cosmetics industries; but almost half of all European animal fats is currently destined for the production of biodiesel, and between now and 2030 the consumption of biofuels produced with this raw material could triple, triggering strong competition between different sectors. Furthermore, it should be remembered that it is the waste of an industry, that of intensive zootechnics, unsustainable in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.