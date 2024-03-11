A parcel exploded at a Russian Post office

Monday, March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
In Moscow, a parcel exploded during unloading at a Russian Post office

In Moscow, a parcel exploded while being unloaded at a Russian Post office. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The incident occurred in the early morning of March 11 while unloading a car on Letchika Babushkin Street. Postal employees heard a loud bang, smoke came out of the package, and there was a green grenade inside.

Eyewitnesses called emergency services. They arrived at the scene and during the inspection determined that an airsoft grenade had gone off. There is currently no threat. Currently, law enforcement agencies are searching for the sender and recipient of the parcel.

On March 5, it was reported that an explosion occurred in a tobacco kiosk in the Nevsky district of St. Petersburg. A gas canister exploded inside. Glass shards hit the kiosk seller.

