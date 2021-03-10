An American grandmother in Maryland was reunited with her grandson, the paramedic who raised her young, and had not met with him for a year due to the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, and they enjoyed, on Tuesday, happy moments together, while she was given an injection of the Corona vaccine.

Grandma, Shirley Donaldson, who is 90 years old, used to see her grandson almost every day, she took care of him from the age of three months until he went to school, but she has not seen him for more than a year due to the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grandson, Mike Reich, 28 years old, works as a paramedic with the Montgomery County Fire Department, and is participating in a vaccination campaign, he personally injected his grandmother with the Covid-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

The grandmother expressed her great happiness that her grandson was the one who gave her the vaccine himself, and added, “I told him: Hello, I love you, so he hugged me immediately,” according to what was reported by the local “NBC4” website.

Rishen gave hundreds of shots of vaccines, but he said his hands shook when his grandmother was receiving the vaccine.

The grandmother said that she had always felt lonely over the past months, adding that not meeting Mike or any of the other family members for a long time, “was very difficult.”

Family members are planning to meet again soon, with the continued distribution of vaccines, which are expected to double in the coming weeks, and the grandmother said that they would celebrate as soon as they met, “my nineties and all the times we missed.”