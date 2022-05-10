Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, specialized in organized crime, was assassinated this Tuesday in an alleged attack while he was on his honeymoon in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, according to the Paraguayan ambassador to the country, Sophia López Garelli.

Pecci, with experience in units against drug trafficking, money laundering and financing of terrorism in the Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office, was injured by a bullet in an attack perpetrated by unidentified persons on a beach on an island on the Barú peninsula, in the city of Cartagena. According to the country’s media, the crime was perpetrated by two people who approached the prosecutor on a jet ski and opened fire from there. Pecci was transferred to a health center, but he arrived dead.

He had moved to Cartagena with his wife, Claudia Aguilera, whom he married on April 30. Hours before, Aguilera, who was unharmed, had announced on social networks that the couple was expecting her first child, according to the Paraguayan newspaper ‘ABC Color’.

The Paraguayan Foreign Ministry reported that it has asked Ambassador López Garelli to contact the prosecutor’s wife and the Colombian authorities in order to gather as much information as possible. Consul Romy Romero is already on her way to Cartagena to closely follow the investigations.

For his part, the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo, has published a message on his profile on the social network Twitter to condemn the “cowardly murder” of Pecci, an event that, he says, puts the entire country in mourning. “We condemn this tragic event in the strongest terms and redouble our commitment to fight against organized crime. Our sincere condolences to his relatives », Abdo pointed out.

Through the same channel, the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, has transferred the rejection of the Colombian authorities to what happened and has reported that he has had a conversation with Abdo to communicate his condolences and “agree on all cooperation to find the responsible”.