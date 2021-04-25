A parade march on Victory Day, May 9, at the Russian military airbase in Syria, in Khmeimim, will be led by a T-34 tank. He recently underwent thorough training before participating in the parade: he was not only repainted, but also disassembled and reassembled, replacing filters and some rubber parts.

The driver-mechanic, junior sergeant of the guard Maxim Ivanov noted the high quality of the apparatus and the excellent condition of the armor, which was not covered with rust over the entire period of the tank’s existence.

Previously, the T-34 served in the Syrian army. It was made after the Great Patriotic War and is 70 years old. The lever control principle remains the same as that of modern Russian tanks. Also, after the return of the device to the domestic base, the tank was given a name in honor of the Marshal of the Armored Forces Mikhail Katukov – “Katukovets”.

Earlier, on April 23, it became known that the artillerymen of the Central Military District held a dress rehearsal of the Victory salute at the training ground near Yekaterinburg.

It is clarified that during the rehearsal, as part of working out the coherence and synchronization of shots, several dozen volleys were fired with an interval of 30 seconds. During the festive fireworks, which will take place on May 9, it is planned to fire 30 salvoes from three Yekaterinburg sites: Preobrazhensky Park in the Academic District, the Uralmash Summer Park and the Dynamo Embankment located in the central part of the city.