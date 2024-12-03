December has dressed itself today in Seville in an unusual pontifical spring to see the most beautiful lily of all bloom in the heavenly garden of its basilica. For years the Seville Church had not experienced a popular expression of faith like the one that broke out this morning in the Home of Hope. A torrent of devotion to Mary that has been evident in the delivery of the Golden Rose that the Holy Father has granted to the Macarenathus testifying to a universal devotion that has guarded its neighborhood for more than four centuries. An event of grace to which the faithful who packed the temple responded with an ovation of more than ten minutes, which was joined by the Archbishop of Seville himself, also surrounded by cheers and fireworks of thanksgiving.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m., at which time the special envoy of the Holy Father to our city, Monsignor Edgar Peña Parrahas deposited this bouquet of gold roses at the feet of Esperanza Macarena, located in the upper area of ​​the presbytery and who had woken up with a white rose in her right hand to symbolize the purity of the Virgin. Peña had assured minutes before that vatican recognition It was “a symbol of love and devotion to Mary” and, beyond this act in the basilica, “it should not remain in words or external gestures but should be translated into a life of service, communion and hope.” A few words that preceded the celebration of a Te Deum that closed a liturgical ceremony of more than 45 minutes.

The Archbishop of Seville, Monsignor José Ángel Saiz Menesestook the floor before the end of the event to acknowledge that he was “full of emotion” for the awarding of the Golden Rose to the Macarena. Regarding this distinction, he said that “it is a symbol of love, purity, and sacrifice” and that, in addition, “it must be a powerful motivation to decisively enter the path of humility, service, and charity.” Finally, congratulated all the devotees and brothers of the Macarenaamong which she was included, for the “impact that the Virgin has had on the life of the Church.”







After 2 p.m., a ringing of bells on the belfry of the basilica accompanied the last of the ovations with which the more than 700 people who were in the temple They gave thanks to the Virgin of Hope for this day that will remain forever in the history of the brotherhood. A day that has turned what was already the Rose of Heaven into the Golden Rose of the Universal Church.