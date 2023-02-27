Selection of some of the most relevant covers of LA VERDAD published throughout its 120-year history. / THE TRUTH

Set up a strategic agenda that contributes to reaching the cruising speed that the Region of Murcia needs to guarantee a prosperous and solid development. This is the main objective of the ‘En Futuro’ cycle, which will hold its second day tomorrow, February 28, with a panel of experts from different sectors of activity. A cycle that has set itself the purpose of unifying positions and shedding light on the challenges and trends that mark the short, medium and long-term future of the Community in different areas.

Moderated by the head of the Local Area of ​​LA VERDAD, Manuel Buitrago, the meeting will take place in the Graduate Hall of the Faculty of Law, on the La Merced Campus of the University of Murcia, starting at 9:30 am. The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, will be in charge of the institutional opening of the act, which will include two round tables. The first, of a markedly institutional character, will have as protagonists Marcos Ortuño, Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson; Miguel López Abad, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation of Murcia; José María Albarracín, president of Croem, and Ramón Madrid, dean of the College of Economists of the Region.

LA VERDAD, sponsored by the Region of Murcia, CaixaBank, Universae, Grupo Orenes, Hozono Global, Hidrogea, University of Murcia and the Murcia Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday, February 28, at 9:30 a.m., at the UMU Law School.

The business table, for its part, will be made up of Joaquín Hernández, president of the Círculo de Economía de la Región de Murcia; Pilar Berral, notary and member of the Circle of Economy of the Region of Murcia; Carmen Ayala, director of AC Hotel and president of the Tourism Board of the Region of Murcia; Francisco Espín Sánchez, president of the Business Association for Renewable Energies and Energy Savings (Aremur), and Pedro García, director of Institutional Relations, Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility of Grupo Orenes.

