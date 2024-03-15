Beautifully, it turns out that recently I saw that the Talipot palm tree of the Botanical Garden is about to bloom. The Talipot palm-Corypha umbraculifera- is native to India and Sri Lanka, and according to specialists it is the first copy in our country and only the fifth on the continent to manage to flower, which means that the palm tree, which is one of the largest species of its kingdom in the world, is in its reproductive stage and after that, it will die. Its name refers to a “flower umbrella”, has been classified as a threatened species since 1998, due to logging and there is little data on how it is protected. The talipot will release millions of flowers and it will undoubtedly be a privilege to appreciate its flowering, which usually occurs between 30 and 80 years, although its average flowering age is between 50 and 65 years after germination. Here, in Culiacán, it is happening at 38. Who knows. Maybe it is so hot here, due to climate change or perhaps due to the excessive noise and lights of some of the many parties in said space. After flowering, the expiration of that great palm will come, which was the powerful argument for the very birth of the beautiful Culiacán Botanical Garden, our very pride, bequeathed by the tenacity of the engineer Carlos Murillo Depraect.

Thus, like Talipot about to bloom, we are in the prelude to spring, these semi-cloudy days patched with sun. If you think about it and with a long-term view, it would be difficult to believe that we are much better off today than at the beginning of the 90's, when this great palm germinated. We are not much better, but there is some progress, a look at these days makes it easy to see, because even if the graffiti intervention is carried out on an important Sinaloan mural such as La luz de la Independencia, by the master Arturo Moyers, a work located in the Government Palace, the action within the framework of the march of last 8M has its coherence. It will not be the work of a Diego Rivera, but although it portrays only men, the pictorial piece is an element that speaks of an era and therefore helps us, like a document, to understand the time that has led us to be what we are today; It is art and forms a fundamental part of our historical and cultural heritage. Intervening helps to make a problem visible, it is the first stage of a public policy. If in fifteen years of exposure to the work of Maestro Moyers it has not been taken care of to protect it, and in October it had been scratched, it was only a matter of time before something forceful; Let's hope that restoring it with a white gasoline solution does not damage the piece.

Just as when Talipot was still the dream of a Sinaloan who hoped to help her live, decades ago events like that of the young woman and the truck driver on the Ruiz-Cortines route happened. It is necessary to empathize with the problems of others.

When the engineer Murillo Depraect managed to germinate Talipot, he knew that he would not be able to see its flowering, but he still took care of it and because of him we have it. Like an agave, when it reaches maturity, it blooms and dies. Perhaps it flourishes by feeling the end of time, or at least the end of the essence of time itself that prompted it to be born, a time of essences more intense than ours, and that in their own way are perpetual.

