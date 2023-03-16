The investigative court number 3 of Palma has summoned the Real Madrid player, Vinicius Jr, to declare as harmed for the racist insults he received last February in the League match that was held at the Son Moix stadium. In an order issued by magistrate Martina Mora, the Madrid player is ordered to appear on April 4 at 9:30 in the morning via videoconference. That same day, the alleged perpetrator of the insults, a 21-year-old youth, a member of the vermilion club, who has been summoned as an investigator for an alleged crime against moral integrity, will also testify in court.

The League denounced in a court the racist insults uttered during the match played on February 5 at the Majorcan stadium. Agents of the Citizen Security Brigade of the National Police of the Balearic Islands began an investigation into the events and identified a 21-year-old young man, who goes by the initials of SET, as the alleged perpetrator of the insults. They identified him thanks to the recordings of several cameras located in the stadium. In an order advanced by Diario de Mallorca to which El País has had access, it is verified that both the prosecutor’s office and Real Mallorca have joined the complaint for these events.

The judge has also asked the vermilion club to report on possible internal actions that the club’s security service may have carried out or the history of unsportsmanlike behavior that may appear on the person under investigation. She has also asked the National Police for details about the person being investigated in ultra sports groups or possible relationships with movements of a discriminatory nature. However, she did not order any action on the racist insults allegedly uttered by the person being investigated during the match between Real Mallorca and Villareal CF on February 18.

The permanent commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport already proposed two weeks ago a sanction of 4,000 euros and the prohibition of access to sports venues for twelve months for the person investigated for insults against Vinicius. This same Real Mallorca fan was also proposed for a sanction for the insults uttered during the match at Son Moix against Villarreal two weeks later.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.