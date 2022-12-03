While the Israeli border guards said he tried to stab a soldier, a Palestinian official reported that he was killed during a scuffle.

And the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the killing of a citizen “after the occupation opened fire on him in Hawara, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.”

On the other hand, an Arabic-language statement by the Israeli Border Guard said: “As part of an activity by border guard fighters in the Hawara area, a number of suspects went to the Border Police staff working in the place, and suddenly a terrorist pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the fighters.”

The statement added: “The warriors responded by shooting the suspect and immobilizing him, and the warrior was evacuated with minor injuries to receive medical treatment.”

The PRCS said that the Israeli army prevented the association’s ambulance crews from dealing with the dead man prior to his death, pointing out that 11 people were injured as a result of rubber bullets and tear gas.

On Friday morning, the Israeli army said that it had carried out the arrest of Bassam Haraz, 22, and said that he was “one of the wanted persons in the city of Nablus, and he is a former prisoner,” and accused him of “involvement in military activity and carrying out attacks against the army forces.”

The recent escalation of violence has alarmed the international community.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated that the United States was “deeply concerned” about the violence in the West Bank, noting in particular the death toll among children.

On Monday, the United Nations envoy for peace in the Middle East, Tor Wiensland, warned that the situation in the West Bank “has reached a boiling point.”

At least 145 Palestinians and 26 Israelis have been killed this year across the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, and Israel and Jerusalem.